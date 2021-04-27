London Plane Tree Hood College

A London Plane Tree is among those on the Hood College tree walk.

 Courtesy photo

Hood College and the Frederick County Forestry Board completed a new self-guided, interactive tour of the campus’ trees Tuesday, expanding on the existing tour centered in Baker Park.

The Hood College Tree Walk visits 14 trees around the campus, and the county’s forestry board installed tags on each of them. The tags feature QR codes that visitors can scan with any smartphone. The codes will launch the forestry board’s website which has information about when each tree was planted and general facts about its species.

Four of the trees featured on Hood’s tree walk are designated Maryland Big Tree Champions, according to a news release — meaning they’ve been officially measured and registered as the biggest of their species at either the state or county level.

The city of Frederick has a tree walk as well, featuring 28 trees in and around Baker Park.

“The tree walk is a wonderful cooperation supporting both Hood College and the Forestry Board’s goals of educating the public and increasing awareness about the importance and magnificence of trees” Susan Simonson, project manager for Hood’s Center for Coastal & Watershed Studies, said in a prepared statement.

