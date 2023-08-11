LIFE-ENV-WHALES-GET

A boat operator touches a gray whale (Eschrichtius robustus) in the Ojo de Liebre Lagoon, Baja California Sur State, Mexico, on March 3, 2015. The Pacific gray whales have been protected since 1947, and are at the center of a growing whale-sightseeing industry. Their numbers have dropped by a third, from around 26,000, in the late 1990s. This year, scientists put the estimate at 14,526 whales.

The gray whale population along the West Coast showed another year of declines, according to the latest estimates, but scientists say there are some positive signs for the formerly endangered whales.

The population of the eastern north Pacific Gray whale has been sliding downward since reaching a peak in 2016 with an estimated 26,960 whales. This year, scientists put the estimate at 14,526 whales. The estimate is based on counts of migrating whales off the Central California coast and statistical analyses.

 

