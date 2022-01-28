A tree’s life is a cycle that’s so familiar — the lush verdant growth of summer, followed by the stunning palette of autumn foliage that arrives only to fall to the ground and become part of the circle of life. These leaves will feed the soil to support a burst of gorgeous, green bouffant that will sit atop each tree the following spring.
For many folks, the bleak winter season is not a time for tree-peeping. However, for diehard tree lovers, winter is a wonderland of tree beauty. It is a time when the architecture of the wood itself is revealed, and the bark, dried fruits and seeds become the keys to identification.
Consider the outline of a middle-aged white oak tree against a blue winter sky. Note the thick, dark leaders spreading outward to make an extensive canopy for our Maryland state tree. Contrast this with the many thinner and upward-reaching branches of a Japanese Zelkova tree, resulting in a vase shape. The architecture of these two trees couldn’t be more different.
There are plenty of other clues to a tree’s identity when there are no leaves to distract you. Often, the fruits of summer persist well into the fall and winter. Consider the ubiquitous tulip tree. Its “tulips” are the lush, magnolia-like blooms of summer that dry in place and persist on the tree for the winter season.
The Kentucky coffee tree, for example, has very large, thick, woody pods that are easily identifiable. It is in the legume family, just like the honey locust tree, common in parking lot wells and as street trees. Honey locusts have long, curling pods that resemble a giant, flat bean. Honey locust trees, coffee trees, redbuds and black locust trees are all legumes sporting bean-like pods that can be seen in the winter.
Other trees have persistent fruits that feed birds. The many varieties of hawthorn have beautiful red fruits in the winter, and while horribly invasive, the Callery pears, such as the Bradford, can be identified by their persistent little pears that look like tan berries on the stout, dark branches.
The most reliable clue on a bare winter tree is the branching pattern. Most commonly, this pattern is alternate branching, but a few types of trees have the more unusual, opposite branching pattern. This latter group uses the acronym MABDOG, consisting of maple, ash, buckeye and dogwood.
Location and maximum size are also important considerations when narrowing down the identity of a bare tree. A sycamore will seek water and even grow in a river or creek; it can also grow up to 130 feet tall. On the other hand, a downy serviceberry will grow only up to 25 feet tall and prefers woodland edges. So think about where the tree is growing and how tall it (or similar trees around it) is. Another giant that lives near water is the silver maple (or water maple), with circumferences that might just blow your mind. Its fast growth in a watery environment means you often find it with multiple trunks giving it stability in a soggy situation.
One of the most useful but often overlooked clues to a bare tree’s identity is to be found underneath the tree, on the ground. Dead leaves are often there and still showing enough features to help with identification, but leaves do blow in from other trees, so don’t be misled. A more reliable clue would be seeds and remains of the husks. If you see something that looks like a nutshell but is a bit more yielding to your touch, you may have found the husk of a hickory nut, indicating a hickory tree. If you find little, round, tan balls the size of a raw lentil, you may be standing under a member of the linden family, such as an American basswood or a little leaf linden.
One easily seen feature of winter trees are their barks. Some tree species have real stand-out bark that make them easy to recognize. One of the easiest to recognize is the American beech tree, with bark as smooth as a baby’s behind and silvery gray. It can be confused with red maple, which also has very smooth skin when young but will often already have some vertical cracks that will become the fissures of its mature bark. If it is an older tree with such smooth bark, it must be an American beech.
Another really interesting bark is found on the common hackberry tree, which sports corky bark appearing like bits of pie crust stuck to a smooth skin. With what looks like burnt potato chips appearing up and down the trunk, black cherry bark is also easy to learn and recognize and is a very common, native tree.
The Frederick County Forestry Board has many photos and online resources to help you learn about trees in any season. Visit frederick.forestryboard.org and sign up for our weekly Nature Notes articles and explore our resources. To learn more about our local trees, sign up for a Second Sunday Tree Walk, which we will resume in March. Happy hunting!
