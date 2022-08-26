LIFE-SELF-CARBON-FOOTPRINT-GET

Demonstrators hold placards reading messages against the use of fossil fuels as they take part in a protest march arriving at Parliament Square, in London, on July 23 to demand action over the cost of living crisis and the climate change crisis.

 Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

It’s been nearly two decades since the oil giant BP released a calculator to help consumers figure out all the ways carbon was creeping into their lives, from commuting to work to buying food. The PR campaign was wildly successful: It popularized the very idea of an individual “carbon footprint.”

The 2000s were a big time for climate accountability. That’s when Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans, putting climate change front and center within the world's single biggest emitter and largest economy. Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore released his Academy Award-winning film "An Inconvenient Truth," and there was a big push to get climate legislation passed through Congress (it failed in 2010, in a cycle that appears to have just repeated itself). Today the framework of the individualized carbon footprint is everywhere: Thanks to the power of campaigns like BP’s (which still exists), you could be forgiven for thinking that the burden of tackling the crisis rests squarely on your shoulders.

