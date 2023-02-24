Plant succession occurs naturally when plant communities are left to develop by themselves, taking several centuries to go from an early stage like an abandoned farm field to a climax forest community. However, many of these plant communities are not left alone and may be influenced by a number of external factors. The changes that are made, either intentionally or unintentionally, can suppress succession (through logging or burning) or accelerate it through plantings.
For example, if we stop mowing our lawn, a young meadow will develop containing a number of annual and biannual plants. Let’s assume however that mowing resumes after receiving a number of boisterous complaints from neighbors. In this case, the turf grass will persist because plant succession was set back by mowing.
In another example, it may be desirable to retain an open field for wildlife or to maintain a wildflower meadow. In this management regime the meadow might be mowed once per season to prevent woody vegetation from becoming established, thereby maintaining the herbaceous plant community. Native Americans used controlled burns to retain this type of wildlife habitat in select areas to sustain their cultures and economies, and today, wildlife managers sometimes employ prescribed burns to perpetuate prairie grass communities.
Today, foresters manipulate woodlands to make successional changes a part of what is called “sustainable forest management.” In the South, a forester may prescribe an understory burn in a slash pine stand to help maintain this “fire dependent” timber type and reduce the fire hazard by preventing the flammable palmetto shrub from becoming established in the understory.
In our region, it is sometimes desirable to perpetuate an oak hickory forest for the timber value of oak or to provide hard mast (acorns, nuts) for wildlife. This can be accomplished by logging to allow sunlight to reach the forest floor. Increasing the amount of sunlight will promote development of young oak “advanced regeneration” from a seed source or stump sprouting now that the young oaks have a canopy opening to exploit.
Other management activities may speed up plant succession, such as planting trees like oak, pine, maple and beech trees in an abandoned farm field. Planting this combination of trees will accelerate the creation of a forest — skipping the first 50 to 100 years it would take to develop through natural means.
Besides human intervention, the process of succession can be influenced by living and nonliving factors. The spread of invasive plants can alter successional changes and adversely impact the community. A number of nonnative plants have been introduced to the U.S. over the years and have spread throughout our natural areas. These invasive plants can impact our natural communities by displacing the native vegetation and oftentimes creating self-sustaining communities that are difficult to eradicate. As an example, suppose a Homeowners Association decides to dedicate a large open area for wildlife and aesthetics and they plant a wildflower meadow throughout a vacant field. Unbeknownst to them, the field has a lot of autumn olive seed in it, so the native grasses and wildflowers are overrun with the aggressive plant soon after. This autumn olive community could persist for many years suppressing development of the wildflower meadow unless this invasive is controlled.
Animals, especially deer, can also impact natural communities and forest succession. Sometimes, large populations of deer can devour most native understory plants leaving only nonnatives like barberry and stilt grass. If this persists, once the early successional trees in the overstory begin succumbing to old age, they are replaced with the invasives lurking in the understory.
Wildfires also impact forest communities. A very destructive wildfire can obliterate a western conifer forest leaving nothing but charred earth behind. This kind of disturbance will set back succession to its bare field beginnings. In the Lake States, fire is used to consume mixed Jack Pine hardwood stands, resulting in charred earth. The serotinous pinecones however open up in high temperatures and disseminate seeds, establishing the beginnings of a dominant Jack pine forest which is the habitat for the rare Kirtland’s warbler. The short-lived Jack pine will eventually change to a mixed hardwood forest unless succession is once again set back by fire.
On the Frederick City Watershed Forest, managers work to reinvigorate the Pine Swamp section of the property using prescribed fire and selective cutting of understory trees. The Pine Swamp was once dominated by pitch pine trees and scattered oaks. Suppressing fires over the years resulted in the development of a dense understory dominated by red maple, black birch, mountain laurel and black gum. As the existing pine began to decline from old age, they were replaced by the more aggressive understory hardwoods. Using fire in a controlled manner removed the thin bark trees in the understory, sparing the thick barked oak and pine which remained as canopy trees. This fire also promoted the opening of the serotinous pinecones to disperse pine seeds. These controlled fires are yielding promising results by reducing competing vegetation and allowing young pine to develop in the canopy openings. There are a number of rare and unusual plants and butterflies associated with the Pine Swamp habitat which are protected by setting back succession, increasing overall biodiversity of the watershed and surrounding forested communities.
Michael Kay is a member of the Frederick County Forestry Board.
