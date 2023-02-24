succession.jpg

Different wildlife prefers different successional stages as habitat. In this picture, a stage 2 area shrub/seedling brush has established where the mowing was halted around 5 to 10 years ago. This dense vegetation provides nesting sites, food and cover for many species of birds and other wildlife such as rabbits, voles and foxes.

 Sonia Demiray

Plant succession occurs naturally when plant communities are left to develop by themselves, taking several centuries to go from an early stage like an abandoned farm field to a climax forest community. However, many of these plant communities are not left alone and may be influenced by a number of external factors. The changes that are made, either intentionally or unintentionally, can suppress succession (through logging or burning) or accelerate it through plantings.

For example, if we stop mowing our lawn, a young meadow will develop containing a number of annual and biannual plants. Let’s assume however that mowing resumes after receiving a number of boisterous complaints from neighbors. In this case, the turf grass will persist because plant succession was set back by mowing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription