Area B Waverly View
Buy Now

A red building is secured behind barbed-wire fencing along Kemp Lane. The Fort Detrick land is known as Area B and was the site of hazardous chemical and biological dumping in the 1950s and 1960s. Nearby is a construction site for the new Waverley View development at the corner of Shookstown Road.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

To keep more Frederick residents informed of the Army's clean-up efforts at Fort Detrick's Area B, a nonprofit has recommended community forums and expanding outreach with information on the process.

Specific recommendations included having the city of Frederick fill a permanent seat on the civilian board that oversees Area B's remediation and regularly posting online updates on Fort Detrick's website and social media pages.

Tags

(1) comment

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"One of the ongoing studies at Area B is an investigation into "vapor intrusion," in which chemicals from contaminated groundwater travel through soil into the foundations of buildings and can cause health risks for human occupants."

"Over the past two years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has installed a series of wells between the southwest fence line of Area B and Shookstown Road, part of a 23-acre parcel that will host the second phase of the Waverley View development.

Of 17 wells sampled and tested by the Army in 2021, nine were identified as locations where there may be unacceptable risk from vapor intrusion to future residents..."

It takes an inordinate level of greed and disregard for the welfare others -- including infants and children -- to build houses on, or immediately adjacent to, an area like that.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription