A winding, gravel road through a canopy of green trees leads to an 1800s-era grist mill nestled along the Catoctin Creek in Jefferson.
Here, Susan Hanson’s grandchildren have searched for pawpaws, ridden bicycles and admired wildlife.
“Poffenberger Road allows for a feeling of being part of nature, almost like a trail through the woods,” said 13-year-old Kai Handy-Kanegis, Hanson’s grandson.
Moments like these inspired Hanson to advocate for the preservation of rural roads such as Poffenberger.
On Thursday, Hanson was recognized for her 30-plus years of advocacy. The Maryland Historical Trust awarded her the 2022 Maryland Preservation Award for Outstanding Individual Leadership on the Local Level.
“I feel as though I’m taking this award for the roads,” she said at a ceremony at her home along Poffenberger Road.
Hanson is the spokesperson for Friends of Rural Roads, Frederick County, a group she helped start about 20 years ago. She believes that rural roads, like historic buildings, should be preserved. More than one person at the award ceremony Thursday likened rural roads to “linear parks.”
In 1977, there were more than 300 miles of gravel roads in Frederick County, according to the Friends of Rural Roads’ website. By 2002, that dwindled to 61 miles.
About two decades ago, Hanson helped bring together advocates in a public hearing before the Board of County Commissioners. People performed songs and brought paintings inspired by the roads they wanted to protect, Hanson recalled.
In the end, the commissioners voted in favor of starting a rural roads preservation program. The program halted the automatic scheduled paving of gravel roads.
It also provided a process to remove roads from the program, should local residents decide they’d like to see a road paved.
Today, Hanson estimates, there are about 50 miles of gravel roads remaining in the county.
Since its inception, she said, the Friends of Rural Roads group has encouraged events aimed at admiring the roads’ beauty, such as driving tours, while continuing to push for preservation.
When it comes to talk of her advocacy, Hanson is quick to laud others’ work.
Her admirers, however, were determined to put her in the spotlight.
Sam Castleman, who serves on the advisory board of Friends of Rural Roads of Frederick County, likened Hanson to a bulldog.
She’s tenacious, he said, and someone who never gave up. In an interview, he said he believes every gravel road in the county would be paved if not for her.
Growing up on Poffenberger Road, Hanson’s daughter Aura Kanegis said, she did not fully appreciate the historical nature and beauty of where her family lived. The Lewis Mill is on the National Register of Historic Places.
“I absorbed so many benefits that I wouldn’t be aware of until I experienced more of the world,” Kanegis said. “The enveloping birdsong, the scuffle of little critters, the flowering plants ... and the unseen ecological benefits for the creek that didn’t have polluted runoff and erosion from the road beside it.”
Kanegis credited her mother with teaching her the value of such places.
“It’s not just about whether to pave or not to pave, it’s stepping back to evaluate: What constitutes a good life?” Kanegis said. “It’s a question for our society: Can we choose to embrace something slower and less polished, and recognize the benefits of a less built environment?”
When the time came to present Hanson with her award, it was fitting that she would accept it with her feet planted on a gravel road.
Roughly 40 supporters took a short stroll from the Hansons’ grassy backyard to Poffenberger Road. Hanson’s black-and-white dog, Chuck, weaved among the group.
At the road, Hanson reached down and scooped up a few pieces of gravel. She held them in her hand as Maryland Historical Trust Director Elizabeth Hughes presented the award.
“There’s nothing like a gravel road,” Hanson said, her voice tightening with apparent emotion.
“Remember, though, that once these roads are paved, they’re gone,” she said. “We’ve got to protect them.”Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller
