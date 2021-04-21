Thirty years into a career in environmental sustainability, Jenny Willoughby knows she can expect her schedule to start filling up as Earth Day rolls around.
“This is my busiest time of year,” said Willoughby, the city of Frederick’s sustainability manager. “Everybody wants to do environmental stuff.”
So as April 22 gets closer each spring, she fields extra requests for activities like tree plantings, stream cleanups and litter collections.
Willoughby, along with others in Frederick County whose work centers on sustainability, stress that such practices are important year-round, not simply one day every 12 months.
Still, as the nation celebrates its 51st Earth Day Thursday, they recognize — and celebrate — the value of the holiday as a tool for education and advocacy.
Earth Day, first celebrated in 1970, commemorates the launching of the modern environmental movement. Typically, municipalities across Frederick County host festivals and cleanup events to mark Earth Day, bringing the community together in the spirit of environmental conservation. In the age of coronavirus, though, that’s been considerably more difficult.
Instead, Willoughby and Shannon Moore — who manages the county’s sustainability and environmental resources department — have turned to social media.
Moore’s department has been posting environmental-themed tips and resources each day throughout the month of April — often referred to as “Earth Month.” Scrolling through its Facebook page, residents can find information on native plants that support natural pollinators, how to get started with composting, conserving power in their homes and more.
Plus, Moore said she’s hoping her department’s social media presence will help highlight ongoing sustainability projects across the county, like stream restorations and the construction of stormwater retention ponds to help control harmful runoff.
“Earth Day is just a really great opportunity for us to showcase the efforts that are happening year-round,” she said.
Scott Barao, who helps manage Hedgeapple Farm near Buckeystown, agreed. While conservation work shouldn’t be relegated to one day — or month — of the year, he said, Earth Day provides an easy entry point for people looking to learn.
“This time of year, I get more questions on sustainability and our practices, especially from new customers,” Barao said. “It’s top of mind. I think it’s great, because it does get people talking, and it helps us tell our story.”
Hedgeapple raises grass-fed black angus cattle and hosts a weekly market to sell their beef. The farm aims to serve as a model of sustainable farming practices for agricultural operations across Maryland, Barao said.
Before the pandemic, the farm often hosted professionals and students. Because Frederick County has so much agricultural land and is situated within the key Chesapeake Bay watershed, local farmers have a unique role to play in the fight for a cleaner environment.
Hedgeapple’s pastures, for example, are situated along the banks of the Monocacy River. To prevent manure and other contaminants from flowing into the river when it rains, Barao said the cattle aren’t allowed within 100 feet of the banks. The buffer zone between the pasture and the river is covered in natural growth to help prevent erosion, he added.
Plus, the cattle don’t graze in the same area for more than a single day each month, which allows the soil and grass to heal and remain productive. And in the winter, the animals are fed in a concrete building, allowing their manure to be collected and used as fertilizer rather than sitting on top of the frozen ground and eventually running into the river.
Barao said he enjoys explaining these practices to curious customers, and he appreciates the extra relevance that Earth Day provides.
“I would argue that farmers are the original environmentalists,” he said. “Having a day like Earth Day brings focus to what we’re doing every single day.”
Over the years, Willoughby said, environmental advocates have worked to promote the idea that “every day is Earth Day.”
Embracing sustainability shouldn’t just be a “one-and-done” affair, she added — but it also doesn’t require overhauling your life. She pointed to small changes, like remembering reusable bags on grocery store trips or making it a point to turn off your lights before you leave the house.
“You don’t have to take on the world,” she said. “Just do a few things every day.”
