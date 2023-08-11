AP1458168623440848.jpg

Have you committed a recycling sin recently?

Almost four in five (79%) adults admit they’ve committed a “recycling sin” over the past year. Only one-third of Americans claim to do their part when it comes to recycling, according to new research. A poll of 2,000 Americans revealed that beyond the 34% who take recycling very seriously, others admit they try to recycle when they are able (29%) or don’t recycle as much as they should (9%).

Understanding Recycling InitiativesThe biggest factors that deter people from recycling were found to be concerns about under-regulation and contaminants (20%) and a lack of faith that the materials are actually being recycled (16%). Another 29% are unaware of the recycling initiatives and laws in their city or state, and of those who are aware, nearly one in four (24%) admit they still don’t fully understand them.

 

