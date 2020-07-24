Twenty projects in Frederick County have been awarded grant money by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
DNR awarded $26.2 million across the state “to improve water quality, increase flood resiliency, and help grow the next generation of Maryland’s environmental stewards,” according to a news release.
“We are pleased to support projects that protect our communities and restore the Chesapeake Bay, two of our highest priorities,” said Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, DNR secretary, according to the release.
“Local efforts play an important role in attaining our environmental goals," she said. "In addition, these projects will benefit local communities and their economies as they build resilience and prevent polluted runoff from reaching our waterways.”
All of the Frederick County projects being funded are tree-planting projects that are set to take place in a variety of watersheds including the lower and upper Monocacy River, Double Pipe Creek and Catoctin Creek. The majority of the projects are associated with the Frederick County Government, but some are under the Maryland Forestry Foundation.
According to the news release, money for grants comes from multiple sources including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program, the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Statewide, 121 projects received funding.
