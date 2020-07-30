About 3,000 dead fish were found in the Monocacy River last week.

The Maryland Department of the Environment investigated and found that the fish were of varied species and sizes but “too decomposed for meaningful diagnostics,” according to a spokesperson from MDE.

It’s believed that the problem started July 21, “which coincided with an extreme low water level on the USGS gauge,” according to the email from MDE.

The cause of the dead fish is thought to be low water and high water temperature because no source of pollution was found.

(3) comments

huskycats

[beam][beam][beam][beam][beam] Thanks for the laugh Bosco, we all need that[beam]

bosco
bosco

My pleasure. A good laugh helps ease the pain.

[ninja]

bosco
bosco

Obviously they were not observing social distancing guidelines and swimming in schools which are supposed to be virtual. [thumbup][ninja]

