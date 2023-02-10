Weed Warriors Workday at Glen Hills June 2022

A volunteer trims bamboo at Glen Hills Local Park in Rockville on Weed Warriors Workday on June 25, 2022.

 Ed Wondoloski/Montgomery Parks, M-NCPPC

ANNAPOLIS — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks.

Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help with a neighbor’s bamboo crossing the property boundary. Now Foley, a member of the Environment and Transportation Committee, has introduced a bill to regulate the invasive species.

