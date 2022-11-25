WHEN DID THE BIG TREE PROGRAM BEGIN?
Fred Wilson Besley, born in 1872 in Vienna, Virginia, was appointed the first state forester in 1906, serving until 1942. Besley was an early graduate of the Yale School of Forestry and a protégé of Gifford Pinchot.
In 1925, Besley held the first statewide Big Tree Contest using a new measurement system that he had developed as a state forester.
During that first contest, the famous Wye Oak, located in Wye Mills of Talbot County, was measured and eventually became the first National Champion white oak tree in 1940. The mighty white oak held onto that title until 2002 when, because of a major cavity in the trunk, it blew over in a severe storm.
When the Maryland Forest Service was established in 1906, it was created as the State Board of Forestry under the Maryland College of Agriculture, which is now the University of Maryland. The American Forestry Association started its own National Big Tree Competition in 1940, and it has more than 560 national champs from all over the U.S., 16 of which are in Maryland, which are listed on the American Forestry register.
In 1989, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service division switched from a local county data collection system on index cards for tracking Big Tree Champions to a state-maintained Microsoft Access data collection system. This coincided with the publication of the green hardbound booklet “The Big Tree Champions of Maryland.” The booklet collected all big tree nominations to that date and remains an invaluable resource for those interested in the history of the Maryland program.
The 9/11 terrorist attacks resulted in a dramatic change in priority budgeting for Maryland. Over the next five years, the DNR lost more than 50% of its budget and half of its staff, including the forester who managed the Big Tree Program. In 2007, the state forester made the painful decision to eliminate all instructional and educational programs, including the Maryland Big Tree Program. It was then that a group of volunteers, sponsored by the Maryland Association of Forest Conservancy District Boards, agreed to take over the program from the DNR Forest Service. In 2012, they developed their first website for the Big Tree Program, and later, in 2017, two volunteers from the Montgomery County Forestry Board stepped in to develop the current website for tracking the Big Tree Champions.
Maryland’s current data system has a total of 2,536 trees listed with 24 categories on each tree, including multiple photos. This is a total of over 61,000 information files on our Maryland Big Trees!
In 2007 a “deceased” database was added for the trees registered that are no longer with us, and in 2012, an “inactive” file was added for trees that had been registered in the past but for some reason had not been re-measured. Each registered tree must be verified and re-measured every 10 years in order to keep its standing.
HOW ARE TREES MEASURED?
When Besley decided to evaluate the relative size of a tree, he determined that, for most trees, the circumference of the trunk should be measured at the same distance from the ground. Therefore, the distance taken from the ground was established to be four feet, six inches. This is often referred to as DBH, or diameter at breast height. Keep in mind that our formula uses circumference and not diameter.
There will be some circumstances where this height above grade cannot be used, but for most cases, this is our standard.
Along with a circumference measurement, Besley wanted to include the height of the tree, as well as the average branch spread in his formula. Since the branch spread varies the most based on where the tree is growing, he decided it would only be fair to use 25% of the average crown spread taken in two opposite directions.
The circumference and height measurement are used at 100% of their measurement when arriving at a total point score. For scoring purposes, the circumference is listed in inches and the height and branch spread in feet. Therefore, our formula for calculating the total points for each tree is CIRCUMFERENCE IN INCHES + HEIGHT IN FEET + 25% OF THE AVERAGE CROWN SPREAD IN FEET. If trees are within 5 points of each other, they are considered co-champions.
WHERE CAN YOU FIND INFORMATION ON CHAMPION TREES?
The American Forestry registry of National tree champions can be found on americanforests.org. You can tap on the three bars and go into “Resources for you,” then “Insights and Learning,” where you will find all the current champion trees in the country.
For our Maryland registry, I recommend using a computer or tablet instead of your phone, until you get used to the program. You can access the current Maryland registry through the Frederick County Forestry Boards site, frederick.forestryboard.org, by clicking on the “Big Tree Program” (Program tab). The site offers additional information, such as a video of the big tree program, as well as special events and other information being offered. Click on the button that links to the current list of champion trees to take you to the mdbigtrees.org site and listings.
HOW TO USE THE MARYLAND BIG TREE REGISTER
There are several ways to access Maryland’s champion trees on the Big Tree Register; however, I will guide you by using one method, so that you can experiment with other areas of the program after learning the basics. The tree listings section has a tab to locate all the champion trees of each genus that won in each of the counties in Maryland.
There are also tabs to choose from if you would like to know which trees in Maryland are state and national champions. To find runner-up trees or trees measured that were significant in the past, a “Big Tree number” can be used to locate them by entering the number in the BT# section.
Start in the “Tree Listing” section of the website, and click on “County Champion Trees.” There are several views you can choose from, but the grid view usually comes up first, which looks like a spreadsheet. At this point, you can click on the BT# twice, and it will open to a vertical view with some tree information on it. If you would like to see all the photos of each tree as well as the information in a vertical format, click on the gallery view on the right side of the title bar to open that one.
Next, group all of the trees for Frederick County by using the sort button located in the top margin. Click on “Sort,” and then “Pick a field to sort by,” then click “County.”
You may want to pick another field to make it easier to find a tree in each county. Click on “Pick another field to sort by” and choose “Common name.” Trees will be alphabetized by their common name for each county. Scroll down to Frederick County, and select the boxelder, which is BT-3260. This is Frederick’s National Champion. You can see all the information for that tree here.
FREDERICK COUNTY’S NATIONAL CHAMPION
On Nov. 5, 2018, a boxelder (Acer negundo) tree was entered into the Maryland and national big tree programs. The boxelder, located in Frederick, had a circumference of 18 feet, 6 inches, or a total of 222 inches, when measured in 2018. The height of this tree was 69 feet and the average branch spread was 82 feet 6 inches. The total points for this tree was 312, which qualified it to be the Frederick County Champion, the Maryland State Champion and a National Champion.
The boxelder is in the maple family and is sometimes called a boxelder maple. This tree is native to the U.S.; however, due to its unruly growth habit, it does not always have much of an ornamental value unless it is properly pruned every couple of years. The boxelder, in the wild, usually grows very well in moist areas and along river banks. Because of the many seeds produced by its thick crown, it is often home to birds and other wildlife. Since the tree will have numerous cavities from broken limbs, there usually are various animals living throughout the tree.
There is also the boxelder bug, which swarms on the warm sides of the house twice a year and can become hard to control. These black insects have orange stripes on their backs but are not harmful to humans or pets. So, if you are thinking about planting a boxelder, select a male tree, and plant it in a moist area away from the house.
HOW TO NOMINATE A CHAMPION TREE
If you think you have found an extraordinarily large tree for its genus, use the nomination forms on mdbigtrees.org and submit it to the Frederick County Forestry Board. There will be permission forms to measure these trees; however, this is not a requirement for the nomination.
Trees can be nominated whether you own them on not. Try to compare your tree to the registered trees on the Maryland Big Tree website. To be selected as a possible champion, the tree must be within 70% of the total points of the state champion, unless your county does not have that particular species of tree. An approximate measurement of the tree is helpful to the Forestry Board in deciding whether to measure it or not. Include a circumference measure of the trunk at 4 foot, 6 inches above grade, and provide your best guess at the height and width of the tree.
Email frederick@forestryoard.org or mdbigtreesprogram@aol.com with any additional questions.
The Frederick County Forestry Board promotes the conservation, stewardship, and sustainable use of our forest resources and urban landscapes. We inform the public and vigorously advocate to retain or increase the integrity of our local, regional, and national forest ecosystems. Trees enhance our physical and mental well-being; improve the quality of our streams, lakes, and the Bay; help cool the environment; retain and improve soil; produce oxygen while consuming carbon dioxide; and provide shelter and food for wildlife. Please visit frederick.forestryboard.org for additional information and resources or to sign up for our free weekly Nature Note articles, tree plantings, Tree and Forest Walks, tree shelter exchange, and more
