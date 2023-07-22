In a corner of the Middletown Branch Library on Saturday, a small crowd gathered to listen to Maritta Perry Grau, a Frederick County master gardener.
She taught attendees how to combat pests, fungi and disease in their own gardens using natural, organic methods.
The discussion was part of the 2023 Gardening Series hosted by the Seed Library that's sprung up at the Middletown library. The events focus on various topics related to gardening, such as composting and seed harvesting.
To start off the talk, Grau introduced a pest control method called integrated pest management (IPM), which she said was originally created to help farmers improve their crop yields. The method has since made its way into households and residential gardens.
"IPM really focuses on biological things ... attracting [beneficial] insects and pollinators and things like that," she said.
Grau also said IPM emphasizes monitoring plants and understanding plants and their different qualities and needs.
The IPM method consists of several steps: First, gardeners should monitor their plants for diseases and insects, including checking the undersides of leaves.
Some monitoring tips Grau mentioned included looking for poor soil drainage, giving plants the right amount of water and being conscious of how much pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers gardeners use.
If there's a sign that something's wrong, Grau said the first step is trying to get rid of them yourself, such as manually pulling up weeds or picking off pests.
Grau also said gardeners should try and encourage beneficial insects, who can eat unwanted pests. Some of these insects include ladybugs, assassin bugs and praying mantises.
The last resort if previous removal methods don't work is to use insecticides or herbicides, Grau said. She suggested methods with low toxicity, such as insecticidal soap and neem oil, a type of insect repellant.
Grau also said there are several alternative herbicides, including vinegar and corn gluten
"How you make use of the things I'm telling you today, how you apply them to your own garden, it's going to depend on what things are most important to you," Grau said.
If gardeners see diseases, they should cut back on fertilizers and water the plants carefully, Grau said. She also suggested people plant native plants, which are less susceptible to diseases.
After Grau finished her presentation, she took questions from the audience. Other attendees also jumped in to help answer questions and provide one another with gardening tips.
One attendee, David Wolinsky, described himself as a "very haphazard gardener." He came to the event to pick up any knowledge and information from Grau so he can improve.
Wolinsky said he enjoyed that the event was an actual presentation and discussion, rather than just a handout.
"Some of the stuff [Grau] said in general will sink in and will get used because every year, I just do whatever I do with a little more knowledge," he said. "I'm just glad they do this kind of stuff because it's a very good way to learn."
