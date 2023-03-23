McClintockGimlet.JPG

This April, McClintock Distilling in Frederick begins its third annual Gimlets for Green Month initiative to promote environmental stewardship and activism in Maryland.

In honor of National Earth Day, McClintock and their distribution partner, Bacchus Importers, will be donating money for every featured cocktail and bottle of McClintock spirits sold at participating restaurants, bars and retail locations. Their fundraising efforts will support the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Tree-Mendous program, with the goal of planting trees on public lands and community spaces across the state.

