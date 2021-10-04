Middletown will offer bulk trash pickup for larger items on Saturday.
Residents may put out two items on their curb by 6 a.m. to be picked up.
Acceptable items include grills with their propane tanks removed, exercise equipment, televisions, computers and lawn furniture, among other items.
Prohibited items include mattresses and box springs, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, tires, batteries and yard waste, among other items.
A full list of acceptable and prohibited items is available at bit.ly/3itNKHi.
