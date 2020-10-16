Middletown set out to improve its ranking as a Tree City USA with a volunteer effort Friday to plant 50 trees in one of the town's neighborhoods.
Planters and town staff gathered on a slope overlooking West Main Street, in the town's North Pointe subdivision, on a gray and chilly morning to plant a mix of Eastern Red Cedar, American Holly, Serviceberry and Black Cherry, with some Willow Oaks to be planted at a nearby stormwater management area.
The trees were purchased with a grant from the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee, said Cindy Unangst, the town's staff planner and co-chairwoman of Middletown's Sustainability Committee.
The town was designated as a Tree City USA municipality earlier this year, but realized that its tree canopy percentage was actually very low, Unangst said.
Much of the town's growth in recent years has been on farmland, which didn't have many trees on it to begin with, she said.
Last year, the town planted 58 trees along the Middletown Parkway.
When the county did a tree canopy study, the town's numbers weren't as high as they would have liked, he said.
So they hold events like Friday's to try and be as sustainable as possible.
Mark Carney, a member of the town's Planning Commission and the Sustainability Committee, brought his grandson Brooks Sherman, 8, along to help plant.
Brooks had helped with the Middletown Parkway planting last year, and Frederick County Public Schools didn't have classes on Friday.
“So I said, 'Let's go,'” Carney said.
