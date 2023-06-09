Rose Van Camp is an avid gardener whose home is surrounded by tomatoes, lavender, roses, and most recently, lettuce and peas.
Van Camp, who has been gardening for 40 years, added these plants to her collection after she visited the seed library at the Middletown Branch Library and left with a handful of free new seed packets.
The seed library was launched in March by Lenora Grackin, a library associate, in order to encourage both gardening and community.
The library consists of a collection of various seeds, like fruits and vegetables, that are available to community members for free.
"I think it's just an excellent, excellent program for anybody, somebody like me who's been gardening for years or even somebody who is just starting out," Van Camp said.
Most of the seeds in the library were donated by a few retail seed companies and a local Master Gardener, according to Grackin. Since its opening, the seed library has given out 236 seed packets.
In addition to the free seeds, the library offers free gardening courses in order to help people start and maintain their gardens, with classes in starting seeds, composting, harvesting and more.
Brittany Reaver, a Middletown resident, is growing tomatoes, squash, corn, and more in her backyard. She sometimes exchanges seeds with neighbors who have different plants.
When she attended one of the library's classes after seeing the advertisement on Facebook, she said, the room was packed.
Although she's been gardening for several years and is completing a second bachelor's degree in sustainable agriculture, Reaver said the course was incredibly helpful and the library had a ton of seed options to choose from. She hopes to one day own and manage her own farm.
"The seed library benefits the community not just by providing seeds and instruction on how to grow those seeds to be successful with them, but it's meant to allow people to grow their own food," Grackin said.
Both Van Camp and Reaver said they've already harvested food, like lettuce and peas, from the library's seeds.
If they so choose, people can harvest the seeds of their plants and share them back with the library. Reaver said she is planning on donating seeds from several of her plants to the library, not just the ones she grew from the library's seeds.
"I get good feelings from growing things and being able to use them and also being able to give my stuff away," Van Camp said.
Not only does the library give people the opportunity to plant their own food and help with sustainability and biodiversity, Grackin added it also works to develop a community.
"We've also seen that, you know, around where the seed library table is, people just sitting down and talking to one another, and striking up conversations and going to visit each other's farms and the community and gardens," the library associate said.
Van Camp reflected on the past and said libraries used to just be quiet places where people were shushed. Now, she's glad libraries are expanding their scope and bringing people together through programs like the seed library.
Other libraries in Frederick County have expressed interest in the seed library and are looking into starting their own, Grackin added.
