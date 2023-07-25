Middletown could face millions of dollars in costs as the town looks to update its wastewater treatment facilities.
The estimate for decommissioning one of the town’s wastewater treatment plants and modernizing the system’s capacity for treatment and modern environmental standards is $30 million. Of that, the town would be responsible for about $13 million.
The town is at the point where “there’s a piano hanging over our heads,” Town Administrator Paul Mantello said Tuesday.
The town is looking for additional funding from county, state, or federal sources to help cover all or most of that cost, he said.
Middletown has two wastewater treatment facilities: a lagoon-style facility on the west side of town that was built in 1967 and a more modern facility on the east side of town that was built in 2000 to handle increased development in that area.
The western treatment plant is one of only three such facilities still in use in the state, Mantello said.
Since that plant is in a flood plain, the town plans to turn the lagoon facility into a pump station and pump the material from that facility over to the plant on the east side of town.
But that means pumping the material about two miles and up a 130-foot rise in elevation, which will cost between $6 million and $7 million, Mantello said.
While the state’s Bay Restoration Fund will pay the rest of the money for plant upgrades, it will only pay for upgrades for the plant’s current capacity, not for an expansion of the plant’s capacity beyond its permitted totals, he said.
The town will have to pay to decommission the lagoon at the western plant, pumping the material to the eastern plant, and increasing that plant’s capacity to handle the extra material and meet the requirements for “enhanced nutrient removal” required by the state.
Mantello said the town is talking to county, state, and federal officials to try to identify additional money for the project.
“No municipality our size can afford a $13 million wastewater treatment plant,” he said.
The town of about 5,100 residents has about 1,700 households and businesses that use its water and sewer services.
Town officials also talked with Serena McIlwain, Maryland’s secretary of the environment, at the recent conference for the Maryland Municipal League about the situation, Mantello said.
At a meeting Monday night, Burgess John Miller asked what the town would do if it couldn’t get grant funding or only got partial funding.
“What is plan B?” Miller asked.
Miller said he’s not convinced that the town can’t retrofit the eastern plant to meet the enhanced nutrient removal standards.
The town built the east treatment plant in 2000 for $4 million and finished paying off the debt service in 2020.
Commissioner Rick Dietrick wondered how many other municipalities around the state can’t afford improvements they’re expected to make.
Miller said the town is working with a consultant on the issue.
“There has to be another option if we can’t afford this,” he said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter:
@RMarshallFNP
(5) comments
Its not about poor planning. The current wastewater treatment plants have more than enough capacity. Its about the State constantly raising the bar and forcing everyone to meet standards that didn’t exist when the original plants were built. Almost every municipality in the State will be facing the same problem. Don’t worry, eventually your tax dollars will bail them out.
Quote:
“No municipality our size can afford a $13 million wastewater treatment plant,” he said.
The town of about 5,100 residents has about 1,700 households and businesses that use its water and sewer services."
~~~
There must be a mistake. Everyone knows development always pays for itself. [rolleyes]
I'm sure the developer that built Foxfield will be happy to chip in.
LOL, agreed, mrnatural. It reminded me of the adage, "Pi$$ Poor Planning Promotes Pi$$ Poor Performance". The needed upgrades should have been in the plans when development in Middletown exploded.
Don't forget NVR and the Glenbrook development or the developer for North Pointe. I thought there were "impact fees" meant to cover these costs.
There are impact fees, but due to the "influence" of developers, builders, and real estate brokers, those fees don't come close to covering the true/actual costs of development.
After all, if development was forced to pay its own way, the houses would be more expensive and fewer would sell. Can't have that.
Talk about corporate welfare.
Ironically, if any of the above beneficiaries of forcing taxpayers -- under penalty of law -- to pay their business expenses were asked for their opinion of our social safety net, they would almost certainly say it is wasteful and suggest cutting the funding or shutting it down.
They are essentially stealing from us -- but the theft is allowed by our elected officials.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.