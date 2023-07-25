Middletown Waste Water
Buy Now

Middletown Town Administrator Paul Mantello explains the process of wastewater treatment on Tuesday. The town could face millions of dollars in costs as it looks to update its wastewater treatment facilities.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Middletown could face millions of dollars in costs as the town looks to update its wastewater treatment facilities.

The estimate for decommissioning one of the town’s wastewater treatment plants and modernizing the system’s capacity for treatment and modern environmental standards is $30 million. Of that, the town would be responsible for about $13 million.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter:

@RMarshallFNP

Tags

(5) comments

Betterdays

Its not about poor planning. The current wastewater treatment plants have more than enough capacity. Its about the State constantly raising the bar and forcing everyone to meet standards that didn’t exist when the original plants were built. Almost every municipality in the State will be facing the same problem. Don’t worry, eventually your tax dollars will bail them out.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

“No municipality our size can afford a $13 million wastewater treatment plant,” he said.

The town of about 5,100 residents has about 1,700 households and businesses that use its water and sewer services."

~~~

There must be a mistake. Everyone knows development always pays for itself. [rolleyes]

I'm sure the developer that built Foxfield will be happy to chip in.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

LOL, agreed, mrnatural. It reminded me of the adage, "Pi$$ Poor Planning Promotes Pi$$ Poor Performance". The needed upgrades should have been in the plans when development in Middletown exploded.

Report Add Reply
jjeeffff

Don't forget NVR and the Glenbrook development or the developer for North Pointe. I thought there were "impact fees" meant to cover these costs.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

There are impact fees, but due to the "influence" of developers, builders, and real estate brokers, those fees don't come close to covering the true/actual costs of development.

After all, if development was forced to pay its own way, the houses would be more expensive and fewer would sell. Can't have that.

Talk about corporate welfare.

Ironically, if any of the above beneficiaries of forcing taxpayers -- under penalty of law -- to pay their business expenses were asked for their opinion of our social safety net, they would almost certainly say it is wasteful and suggest cutting the funding or shutting it down.

They are essentially stealing from us -- but the theft is allowed by our elected officials.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription