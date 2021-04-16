For the Multi-Faith Alliance of Climate Stewards of Frederick County, taking care of the planet and working to address climate change is more than a hobby. It’s a moral obligation.
“This is our duty,” said Aroosa Khan, a member of the MACS steering committee and congregation member of the Islamic Society of Frederick. “Pretty much all our faith traditions tell us to conserve water, protect the environment, take care of the plants and animals … That’s in our scriptures, so we come from that belief that this is what we have to do.”
Barb Trader, a founding member of MACS and a Unitarian Universalist, said the group shares a reverence for the beautiful planet that they live on.
“In order to have this wonderful place maintained for our children and their children, it is an absolutely moral obligation. We don’t have a choice,” she said.
And because climate change is a consequence of the actions of humans, Khan said, humans also have the power to change that.
MACS formed in 2017 and currently has about 12 steering committee members from 10 congregations representing Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Quaker and Unitarian Universalist faiths.
“We recognized that there were faith communities around the country that were coming together to add their voice to climate change activism from a position of faith,” Trader said. “[The steering committee plans events] in order to educate and inspire members of our congregations, primarily, but we are open to the public. We reach out to the public.”
In March, MACS co-hosted with Hood College a Zoom event featuring Doug Tallamy, professor of entomology at the University of Delaware.
On April 18, the group will join Envision Frederick for the webinar Wild-scaping with Native Plants, featuring guest speaker Kerry Wixted of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
MACS members were part of the climate emergency resolution that was passed by the City of Frederick and the Frederick County Council. Trader co-chairs the climate solutions joint workgroup.
As for the history of MACS, a few of the founding members were a part of the Climate Change Working Group, which still exists and meets. “During a strategic planning session one year, it was identified that faith communities were beginning to speak out on climate, many of which have powerful statements that the world knows about,” Trader said.
MACS grew out of that, filling a niche in the community. In Frederick County, MACS serves as a religious and spiritual voice in the conversation about climate change, which had been lacking previously. They work to promote climate change action at the local level.
MACS was modeled after other climate change groups, and it partners with Interfaith Power & Light and Interfaith Partners for the Chesapeake for various events and initiatives.
This spring, MACS’ focus is raising awareness about habitat loss for pollinators, insects and birds due to a decline in native plants.
“People are thinking about gardening and landscaping, so we’ve been doing work on that,” Trader said.
Khan said it’s not just about planting more native plants but also decreasing carbon fuel emissions and chemicals, given how much work needs to be done to maintain exotic plants and lawns with mowing, fertilizers, weed killers and insecticides.
She also noted that insects are the “crux of life,” as they can be eaten by birds, and some can decompose organic matter. MACS proposes simple tweaks to the landscape to help bring back their habitat.
Lawns are “not a natural ecosystem, so they’re not effective at supporting life,” she said, adding that they’re not effective at drawing carbon out of the atmosphere in the way that forests and other wild areas are. It doesn’t make sense, she said, to continue cultivating manicured lawns when beautiful native flowers, trees, food-bearing shrubs and bushes could be utilized. Worse, as Frederick County becomes more urban, landscapers often use exotic plants to make the new houses look good.
“There’s things that can be done at this point to change that,” she said. “If we can somehow work with the landscapers and change their mindset, it could still look pretty. It could still be beautiful. It’s just more nurturing to the area.”
Trader said much of the landscaping material bought at nurseries have been sprayed with a pesticide so that when a bee or a caterpillar feeds on the plant, it kills them.
“That’s the bulk of the plant material you can buy in Frederick County.”
The effort doesn’t stop with individual homeowners’ lawns. Trader and Khan hope to see places of worship utilizing their acreage, as well.
“There’s a lot of acreage surrounding churches in Frederick County. We hope that there’s a desire to landscape the places where we worship to be much more reflective of our values,” Trader said.
Trader added that climate change tends to impact people who are already struggling.
“It can create higher utility bills, it can make food more expensive, it can create food insecurities for people who are already on the borderline,” she said. “When there’s flooding in Frederick County, it tends to impact people who are renting property, living in basements, downtown workers who need cheap rent.”
These community members being directly impacted by climate change is just another reason faith leaders feel a moral obligation to be stewards of the Earth.
