The town of Myersville has taken one of its wells offline after a third round of testing revealed elevated levels of "forever chemicals" in its water, officials said this week.
The water has seen a steady increase in its concentrations of the chemicals since they were first detected in December 2020 — a spike that’s uncommon across hundreds of tests Maryland has conducted across the state in recent years. The reason for the increase remains unclear.
Officials decided to temporarily shut off the Deerwoods well last week, Town Manager Kristin Aleshire said.
The move came after three tests showing that levels of the chemicals in the well were higher than an advisory safety threshold established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The chemicals — PFOA and PFOS, short for perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid — are part of a broader chemical group known as PFAS, short for “per- and polyfluorinated substances.”
PFAS have been used in products like firefighting foam, non-stick cookware and flame-retardant fabrics since World War II, and are already present in most people’s bodies.
One study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that PFAS compounds were in the blood of 97% of Americans.
PFAS pose an array of health threats to humans, especially in high concentrations. Risks include a weakened immune system, developmental effects in fetuses or breastfed children and an increased likelihood of developing some cancers, according to the CDC.
The study of these risks is still in its early stages, however, and the prevalence of PFAS in humans makes it difficult to identify clear correlations between the compounds and health outcomes, according to Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer.
“I can’t emphasize enough that we don’t know that much yet,” Brookmyer told Myersville officials and residents on Tuesday at a town council meeting, where she gave a presentation about the chemicals’ potential health impacts.
In 2022, the EPA significantly lowered the threshold of PFAS concentrations that it believes can affect health over a lifetime of exposure, shifting it from 70 parts per trillion (ppt) down to just .024 ppt.
Neither threshold is legally enforceable, and they are used to form guidelines, not mandates.
Other Frederick County municipalities have also tested for elevated levels of PFAS, including Thurmont and Mount Airy.
Officials in both municipalities responded by sending out MDE's recommended public health advisory.
Mount Airy took two wells offline. Thurmont kept its wells online.
Myersville’s Deerwoods plant showed a PFAS concentration of about 14 ppt in a December 2020 test conducted by MDE.
Then, in August 2022, a second MDE test showed levels had jumped to about 48 ppt.
Aleshire and Myersville Mayor Mark Hinkle each expressed concern about the accuracy of the MDE results in interviews with The Frederick News-Post last month and at a town meeting on Tuesday. The dramatic spike in PFAS levels between 2020 and 2022 wasn't seen elsewhere in Maryland, they said.
Greg Busch, who manages MDE’s water supply program, was also at Tuesday’s town council meeting in Myersville. He has worked on hundreds of other tests across the state, and he agreed that the jump in Deerwoods’ PFAS levels was unusual.
“We weren't seeing, typically, a lot of situations where there's an increase,” Busch said Tuesday.
The unexpected results should have prompted MDE employees to conduct another test to confirm their readings, Myersville officials have contended.
Busch agreed that another test would have been a good idea.
“We’ve been looking for spikes. I would have liked to investigate it further earlier,” Busch said Tuesday. “But we didn’t.”
Town officials also took issue with the fact that no town employees were present when MDE collected its data. And the MDE samples were collected in August, but the department didn’t inform the town about the results until December.
When asked by the News-Post in January via email why the MDE communication took several months, a spokesperson for the department responded to the email, but did not answer the question.
The News-Post on Wednesday sent MDE a list of questions about PFAS and Myersville. MDE spokesperson Jay Apperson said Friday that the department was working on getting answers, but didn't make anyone available for an interview.
In January, the Myersville town council, skeptical about the MDE tests, unanimously decided against notifying residents of the results yet.
After the 48 ppt reading, MDE had urged Myersville to send residents a letter that explained the results and their potential health impacts. The agency provided a template, but said the town could edit it to fit its needs.
“Although this incident was not an emergency,” the template letter begins, “as our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we did to correct this situation.”
Town officials, though, said the template letter would unnecessarily alarm residents based on questionable data. They wanted to perform their own tests and — if the results held up — come up with a more measured way to notify people, Aleshire said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Aleshire shared results from a third round of PFAS testing — this one paid for by the town and conducted by the nonprofit Maryland Environmental Services (MES), rather than MDE. Town officials said MES’ data collection was more comprehensive than MDE’s.
The test revealed the PFAS concentrations in the Deerwoods plant had jumped once again, from about 48 ppt to about 61 ppt.
That reading prompted Myersville to take the Deerwoods well offline, Aleshire said.
The town is working on an alternate public notice to mail to residents and post online. It was not posted as of Friday afternoon.
Mark Zeko, a hydrogeologist and the president of EEC Environmental, a California-based consulting firm with an office in Annapolis, said in an interview the town's increasing PFAS concentrations indicated that a "plume" of the chemicals was being drawn toward the Deerwoods well.
In theory, that can happen for a number of reasons, Zeko said. It could be a farmer who bought contaminated fertilizer, a nearby use of firefighting foam, or a business discharging contaminates into the septic system.
The plume could also be traveling from outside the town, he said.
Either way, Zeko said, the town was right to take the well offline.
"It’s odd, and quite honestly, at those levels, people shouldn’t be drinking it," Zeko said.
A handful of Myersville residents at Tuesday night's meeting expressed concern about the PFAS in their water and frustration about the town’s communication on the subject. One woman said she purchased a special filter for her home.
A resident asked Busch and Brookmyer if they would feel safe consuming town water on a daily basis.
“Well, I mean, the Deerwoods well has been taken offline,” Busch said. “Yes.”
If he was a town resident and had known about the PFAS levels before the well had been turned off, he said, he would have wanted that step taken “immediately.”
Myersville residents are served by three water treatment plants, each of which is fed by multiple sources. There are three wells connected to the Deerwoods plant, but two of them have been unused for some time, Aleshire said.
The timing of the third test results happened to overlap with the completion of unrelated repairs at the Little Catoctin plant, which allowed town officials to stop using the Deerwoods system and still provide enough water for town residents, Aleshire said. Before, the town couldn't afford to shut off the Deerwoods well.
But shutting off the Deerwoods well is just a temporary solution, he said. With only two plants operating, any problems that pop up at one would mean the town would struggle to provide enough water to its customers, he said.
The town's next steps include further testing of other water sources and an investigation to determine a source of the PFAS spike, Aleshire said.
Aleshire said the town has submitted an application through MDE's annual funding program for PFAS-reducing infrastructure.
Staff writer Emmett Gartner contributed to this story.
