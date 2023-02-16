Myersville file
Buy Now

A sign on Main Street in Myersville welcomes motorists to the town.

 Staff file photo by Jillian Atelsek

The town of Myersville has taken one of its wells offline after a third round of testing revealed elevated levels of "forever chemicals" in its water, officials said this week.

The water has seen a steady increase in its concentrations of the chemicals since they were first detected in December 2020 — a spike that’s uncommon across hundreds of tests Maryland has conducted across the state in recent years. The reason for the increase remains unclear.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription