The town of Myersville plans to hire goats for an important job this spring.
The creatures will be strategically herded to town parks and other municipal properties to chomp invasive species like kudzu, English ivy and more, said Brandon Boldyga, the town's planning and zoning administrator.
"I wouldn't have believed that I would have been pitching this idea to an elected body," Boldyga said. "Probably last year, I would have told you you were crazy. But we researched it, and, frankly, it's the easiest way."
Grazing goats chew away non-native plants that can be harmful to the local ecology, Boldyga said. Once they've cleared an area, it's easier for town staff to maintain and prevent future regrowth.
The animals would be confined in a temporary pen for anywhere from a day or two to a week, Boldyga said, depending on how many goats are in use and how big the area is.
Some municipalities have used as many as 200 or 300 goats at a time, Boldyga said. That many can clear up to 3 acres per day.
The town will research different options this fall and winter, and plans to set the goats loose once the plants are in full swing next year.
The town's staff is considering using the goats in Doubs Meadow Park and the Young Nature Preserve and around stormwater ponds.
Myersville Mayor Mark Hinkle has two goats at home. He's learned from watching Felix and Fred that the animals are effective.
"They're wonderful little brush eaters," Hinkle said. "They're not afraid to chomp down on thorny briars or anything like that."
And the method of removing the plants has less of an impact than using heavy machinery, which could disrupt sensitive wetland areas throughout the town, Hinkle said.
The plan benefits the goats' owners, too, Boldyga said.
"These people who have goats are like, 'Great. I get a little bit of money. The goats eat for free. Your invasives are gone,'" Boldyga said. "Everybody wins."
