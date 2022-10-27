The Rotary Club of New Market will host a drive-up recycling event Nov. 5 for lithium-ion batteries.
The collection will take place at the New Market Fire Department, behind the fire house, at 76 West Main St., New Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a flyer from the town.
Acceptable items include those with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, such as cellphones, laptops, tablets, electronic toothbrushes, wireless headphones and power tool batteries.
People are welcome to bring the entire item if it is difficult to remove the battery. Any remaining data on devices will be kept safe until it is destroyed.
