Scarlet Oak.jpg

Scarlet oak are seen during autumn on Hunters Ridge Drive in Hopewell Township, New Jersey.

 Famartin

This proud champion of scarlet oaks (Quercus coccinea) of Frederick County lives at the fork of the pathways inside Mount Olivet Cemetery. Being the champion scarlet oak is saying something, since this is one of the most popular ornamental trees of North America.

The scarlet oak is one of nearly 600 species of oak and stands out for its spectacular fall leaves, which stay on the tree much longer than other fall leaves. It tolerates a wide range of conditions but prefers poor, sandy soil and lots of sunlight, so it’s often found in higher elevations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription