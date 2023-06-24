This proud champion of scarlet oaks (Quercus coccinea) of Frederick County lives at the fork of the pathways inside Mount Olivet Cemetery. Being the champion scarlet oak is saying something, since this is one of the most popular ornamental trees of North America.
The scarlet oak is one of nearly 600 species of oak and stands out for its spectacular fall leaves, which stay on the tree much longer than other fall leaves. It tolerates a wide range of conditions but prefers poor, sandy soil and lots of sunlight, so it’s often found in higher elevations.
Leaves are glossy deep green on top, paler green below and scarlet in the fall. The crown is open and rounded, providing light shade. Scarlet oaks are smaller and don’t live as long as most other oaks. They grow from 60 feet up to 85 feet and usually don’t live beyond 80 to 100 years of age.
The leaves of the Scarlet oak have a bit more of ragged look than most other oaks. They’re roughly elliptical in shape, with several angular lobes that show several edges (as opposed the pin oak which only has one pointed edge at the tip if its lobes) the sinuses are deep as in the pin oak. The acorns are relatively small and up to halfway hidden in a robust cup.
Oaks are wind-pollinated trees (Anemophilous) with male and female flowers on the same tree, but in spite of this fact, they set fruit usually only when another individual of the same species exists in the vicinity and can serve as a pollen donor.
This interesting collaboration also applies to nut production. The fruit of the oak tree, of course, is the acorn, and in “mast years,” an oak tree produces far more acorns than usual and it does so in coordination with other oaks in the region. Trees undergoing mast years at the same time is an evolutionary adaptation, which helps ensure the survival of the trees, since deer and squirrels can only eat so many at a time. Scarlet oak acorns, in particular, are also an important food source for many large songbirds, wild turkeys, grouse, squirrels, geese and white-tailed deer.
Entire cultures subsided — and thrived — on annual acorn harvests and the bread, cakes, grits and other foods that can be made with processed acorns. In North America, it is one of the most nutritious food sources, carbohydrate rich, with a nutty flavor, and more “good fats” than an almond.
In a mast year, a single, well established oak of good size can drop between 500 and 2,000 pounds of acorns, according to the cookbook “Acorns and Eat’Em”. The processing takes anywhere from a day to several weeks, as one has to gather acorns, crack and shell them, loosely chop them, remove their tannins, grind them into flour (or keep them as grits), and cook them.
The design of these acorns is also in part to thank for the long-term survival of the oak family, estimated at 65 million years. Oaks have traveled throughout history with humans and have one of the consistently longest lifespans, if we just let them to grow old. An old saying states: “An oak takes 300 years to grow, 300 years to live, and 300 years to die.” However, the oldest oak in the world that we know of, the Pechanga great oak, a coastal live oak located on the Pechanga Tribe reserve in California, is said to be the world's oldest living oak and is estimated to have been around for over 2,000 years.
This slow and methodical maturation leads not only to the fine quality of the wood but also to the remarkable biodiversity of life that the trees support — from large wildlife who graze on the acorns down to the multitude of fungal species that interact symbiotically with the trees.
More than 2,000 animal species depend on the oak. These consist of some 40 bird species, over 200 types of moss, hundreds of fungi (including truffles), over 1,000 invertebrates, lichens and dozens of mammals. About 2,300 species, 320 are found only on oak trees, and a further 229 species are rarely found on species other than oak. Note that the above 2,300 doesn’t include all fungi or any of the bacteria and other microorganisms that create a symbiotic home with the oak.
Usually oak is harvested at between 50 and 100 years of age. While oak trees surely would prefer to live their full lifespan, the wood of oak trees is strong, hard, heavy and dense with close grain (“An oak breaks, it doesn’t bend.”) Due to their high tannin content, the wood is also usually very resistant to insect and fungal infestations even though we are currently seeing a lot of oak decline due to the increasingly extreme weather patterns, which has made them more vulnerable to pathogens and insects.
Finally, a note of caution: You should never plant oaks close to a house, since oaks attract lightning far more than other tree species. On one hand, oaks are usually some of the tallest trees in the landscape. On the other hand, they are also more conductive, thanks to their high moisture content and the vast number of water-filled cells running up and down their trunks.
Ancient Druids who sought awen, or inspiration, believed it came through lightning. This moment of illumination was thought of as a flowing spirit, an essence of life producing moments of artistic inspiration. For the Druids, the oak was seen as the conductor of universal revelation and, as such, was highly venerated.
Sonia Demiray is a member of the Frederick County Forest Conservancy District Board.
The Frederick County Forestry Board promotes the conservation, stewardship, and sustainable management of forests and urban landscapes. We inform, educate, and engage the public and work to retain or increase the integrity of our local, regional, and national forest ecosystems. Trees and forests enhance our physical and mental well-being; improve the quality of our streams, lakes, and the Bay; help cool the environment; retain and improve soil; produce oxygen while consuming carbon dioxide; and provide shelter and food for wildlife. Please visit frederick.forestryboard.org for additional information and resources or to sign up for our free weekly Nature Note articles, tree plantings, Tree Walks, tree shelter exchange, and more.
