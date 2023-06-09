11-european-linden-tilia--europaea-non-native 6217.jpeg

Entering the beautifully landscaped garden cemetery at Mount Olivet, you are greeted by a large tree standing sentinel just east of the entry gate. This tree is a runner up to the county champion littleleaf linden (Tilia cordata).

Linden trees have always been a favorite for landscaping since they don’t drop large leaves like a sycamore or sticky fruit like a mulberry. Instead, a linden tree will provide yearround beauty with its strong upward turned limbs, dark grooved bark, cute little samara seeds (better known as helicopters among the children) and heart shaped leaves that easily flutter in the breeze due to their small size.

