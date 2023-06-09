Entering the beautifully landscaped garden cemetery at Mount Olivet, you are greeted by a large tree standing sentinel just east of the entry gate. This tree is a runner up to the county champion littleleaf linden (Tilia cordata).
Linden trees have always been a favorite for landscaping since they don’t drop large leaves like a sycamore or sticky fruit like a mulberry. Instead, a linden tree will provide yearround beauty with its strong upward turned limbs, dark grooved bark, cute little samara seeds (better known as helicopters among the children) and heart shaped leaves that easily flutter in the breeze due to their small size.
In addition to landscapers and humans, this tree is also a favorite for wildlife. Maybe this is why it is sometimes called “the giving tree.”
Many, however, refer to the littleleaf linden as the “bee tree,” since it evolved uniquely in symbiosis with a tiny aphid that will chomp its way through the leaves and dispose of a sticky liquid kindly called “honeydew.” This gooey dew is a favorite energy shake for several types of bees. In early spring, you will hear the hum of the insects as they delight not only in the nectar of the tiny, cream-colored flowers but also in the unique honeydew protein shake provided only by the linden tree and its aphid, literally sending the tree buzzing. Lightning bugs also love slowly rising in this tree, and it is the key larval plant for the red-spotted cloak butterflies.
Birds, squirrels, rabbits and voles — and many humans — enjoy its samara seeds. Due to its large number of small heart-shaped, dark glossy leaves, it can produce a very deep shade when fully grown and due to this and its bee-attracting capabilities, littleleaf lindens are traditionally planted on the windward side of orchards to help break the wind and attract insect pollinators.
The sweet-smelling linden tree, with its heart-shaped leaves, is associated with Freya, the Norse Goddess of truth, love, battle, fertility and death (yes, she’s a very important goddess). Some believe that you cannot tell a lie under the linden tree. In Greece and Eastern Europe, the linden tree was used in numerous rituals, including divination, marriage, fertility and healing. In Romania and other Slavic countries, the linden held divine presence and was thought to be a link between life and death. This tree is also a favorite in Germany, where it symbolizes justice and peace and is often mentioned in folklore and iconic songs.
The oldest linden tree is the Najevnik linden tree. It lives on in Slovenia and is said to be more than 700 years old. Several other linden trees that were left alone also have been marked as over 500 years of age.
Linden trees are often referred to in music and prose for their emblematic rounded canopy, impressive height of up to 130 feet, thick shade and beauty.
What many people do not know is that everything on the linden tree is edible: the leaves make a nice salad (especially in early spring) with just a touch of vinaigrette. For hundreds of years, people have also used parts of the linden tree, including the leaves, flowers, wood and bark for food and medicinal purposes, as it has sedative properties — hence the linden flower or “tilia” tea, which is effective and gentle enough even for infants to calm stomachs and help bring on sleep.
Its North American cousin is the basswood (Tilia americana), which looks very much like the European linden but is a bit smaller in stature and has much larger leaves. The American linden is also a useful large shade tree native to Eastern North America but found especially in the mountains, where it is a common and valuable timber tree. Since its wood is relatively soft, it is often used for pulp, paper and whittling. The cambium of this tree — aka bast, hence “basswood” — is very fibrous and strong and was used by indigenous peoples to make ropes, cordages, textiles and mats. The Ojibwe, for example, used it to tie together their wigwams.
Sonia Demiray is a member of the Frederick County Forest Conservancy District Board.
The Frederick County Forestry Board promotes the conservation, stewardship, and sustainable management of forests and urban landscapes. We inform, educate, and engage the public and work to retain or increase the integrity of our local, regional, and national forest ecosystems. Trees and forests enhance our physical and mental well-being; improve the quality of our streams, lakes, and the Bay; help cool the environment; retain and improve soil; produce oxygen while consuming carbon dioxide; and provide shelter and food for wildlife. Please visit frederick.forestryboard.org for additional information and resources or to sign up for our free weekly Nature Note articles, tree plantings, Tree Walks, tree shelter exchange, and more.
