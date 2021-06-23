The National Park Service has tiered to an Environmental Assessment completed by the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service for the environmental release of a biological control organism to suppress invasive Japanese knotweed.
Japanese knotweed has adverse effects on native plant populations and species, native wildlife, soil erosion and recreational infrastructure. Within the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park, Japanese knotweed grows in dense populations along the Potomac River and its tributaries, where it outcompetes native plant species. The park plans to release the knotweed psyllid insect, a biological control organism approved by the USDA and permitted by the Plant Protection Act, to control and suppress invasive knotweed.
A Finding of No Significant Impact was signed on June 6 by the Director, Region 1 — National Capital Area. The FONSI describes why the selected action will have no significant effects on the environment, provides the rationale for the decision, and outlines conservation measures that will be taken to avoid, minimize and mitigate impacts.
The FONSI and other planning documents can be reviewed at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/knotweed.
(0) comments
