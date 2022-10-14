GREEN evergreens tamarack-trees-208125_960_720.jpg

These eastern larches, also known as tamarack trees (Larix laricina), have donned their beautiful golden autumn costume and will be shedding their needles soon. Tamaracks have a wide range, growing across the Canadian North, New England and the Great Lake states. They are at the southernmost limit of their range in Western Maryland, found mostly in swamps or boggy soils.

 Pixabay

There is a group of evergreens whose members don’t fully fit the typical mold of conifers and must have been a brainteaser for the early botanists to name and classify.

Case in point, the larch tree is a deciduous conifer that sheds its needles every fall and grows them back in the spring. In this sense, larches really aren’t evergreens, but they do have needles and seeds encased in a woody cone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription