There is a group of evergreens whose members don’t fully fit the typical mold of conifers and must have been a brainteaser for the early botanists to name and classify.
Case in point, the larch tree is a deciduous conifer that sheds its needles every fall and grows them back in the spring. In this sense, larches really aren’t evergreens, but they do have needles and seeds encased in a woody cone.
Larch trees are found in northern latitudes in North America, Europe and Asia and display single deciduous leaves that connect to the branch in a spiral arrangement. The eastern larch, or tamarack tree, has a wide distribution across most of the northern section of North America. In the southern part of its range, it is normally found in cool, swampy areas or sphagnum bogs. In the northern part of its range, it is found in a variety of sites. Tamarack is a fast grower and needs plenty of sunlight to develop.
The Douglas fir is another tree with an identity problem. The genus name for this tree, Pseudotsuga, means false hemlock. So is it a hemlock? Not really. The common name “fir” would put it in the fir family correct? Not quite. Some of the early settlers to the Pacific Northwest named this tree the Oregon pine tree. Really? Most early botanists that studied this tree believed that the tree most resembled a spruce tree. Not really. In fact, the pointed buds, spiral leaves and characteristic cone with three-lobed bracts are unlike hemlocks, firs, pine or spruce. Finally botanists concluded that the Douglas fir fits into its own unique genus. There are six species of pseduotsuga found across the globe, mostly in countries such as China, Japan and Taiwan. The lone species found in North America is the Douglas fir. Douglas firs are one of the fastest growing and largest trees found in North America, with some specimens growing to height of 250 feet. There is a coastal form and Rocky Mountain form of this tree, with the coastal becoming much larger at maturity. Douglas fir is an important lumber tree in the Pacific Northwest. In the East, Douglas fir is a very popular Christmas tree.
Speaking of perplexing, the cedar family contains 15 genera, six of which have a single member. Members of the cedar family have scale-like leaves, not pointy needles. The exception to this is the Eastern red cedar, which has scale-like leaves and needles. Some cedars have cones, while others have fleshy fruits. Most cedar wood is very aromatic, like the incense cedar, Alaska yellow cedar, Port Orford cedar, Western red cedar and Eastern red cedar. Cedar wood is rot resistant and often used for shingles, decking material and siding. The Northern white cedar is also known as arbor vitae, or tree of life. This tree was given its name by the French, who learned how to concoct medicines from its bark to cure ailments such as scurvy. Arbor vitae were exported to France, where they gained favor as an ornamental. Today there are numerous cultivars of arbor vitae grown as ornamentals.
The cedar family contains a group of trees more commonly known as cypress trees that are scattered around the globe, especially in the Mediterranean region, where they provide a valuable wood resource. The Maryland native bald cypress is not part of this group. Go figure.
The Atlantic white cedar is a tree native to the eastern part of Maryland. Normally found on wetter sites, it belongs to the genus Chamaecyparis, meaning false cypress. Atlantic white cedars are found along stream banks, in freshwater swamps and in bogs. The Atlantic white cedar has a long but narrow distribution, extending from the coast of Maine down to the Florida swamps. The Frederick County native Eastern red cedar is actually a juniper, which produces a berry as a fruit. Junipers are slow-growing trees that need plenty of sunlight. Found growing on many different sites, they are a common component of old field communities. Junipers thrive in the limestone soils located around Walkersville and Woodsboro and wide sections of Washington County. The slow growth, dense form and fleshy fruit of the Eastern red cedar makes it a good choice for planting for wildlife habitat since it has many attributes that provide winter food and cover for birds and other wildlife. Eastern red cedar is an alternate host for the fungus that produces cedar apple rust in fruit trees. Though this third group of evergreens does not easily conform to the rules of scientific classification, its members are important from an ecological and economic standpoint and are just plain fascinating.
Michael Kay is a member of the Frederick County Forestry Board.
