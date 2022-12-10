PAGE, Ariz. — The first sign of serious trouble for the drought-stricken American Southwest could be a whirlpool.
It could happen if the surface of Lake Powell, a man-made reservoir along the Colorado River that’s already a quarter of its former size, drops another 38 feet down the concrete face of the 710-foot Glen Canyon Dam here. At that point, the surface would be approaching the tops of eight underwater openings that allow river water to pass through the hydroelectric dam.
The normally placid Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir, could suddenly transform into something resembling a funnel, with water circling the openings, the dam’s operators say.
If that happens, the massive turbines that generate electricity for 4.5 million people would have to shut down — after nearly 60 years of use — or risk destruction from air bubbles. The only outlet for Colorado River water from the dam would then be a set of smaller, deeper and rarely used bypass tubes with a far more limited ability to pass water downstream to the Grand Canyon and the cities and farms in Arizona, Nevada and California.
Such an outcome — known as a “minimum power pool” — was once unfathomable here. Now, the federal government projects that day could come as soon as July.
Worse, officials warn, is the remote possibility of an even more catastrophic event. That is if the water level falls all the way to the lowest holes, so only small amounts could pass through the dam. Such a scenario — called “dead pool” — would transform Glen Canyon Dam from something that regulates an artery of national importance into a hulking concrete plug corking the Colorado River.
Anxiety about such outcomes has worsened this year as a long-running drought has intensified in the Southwest. Reservoirs and groundwater supplies across the region have fallen dramatically, and states and cities have faced restrictions on water use amid dwindling supplies. The Colorado River, which serves roughly 1 in 10 Americans, is the region’s most important waterway.
The 1,450-mile river starts in the Colorado Rockies and ends in the Sea of Cortez in Mexico. There are more than a dozen dams along the river, creating major reservoirs such as Lake Powell and Lake Mead.
On the way to such dire outcomes at Lake Powell — which federal officials have begun both planning for and working aggressively to avoid — scientists and dam operators say water temperatures in the Grand Canyon would hit a roller coaster, going frigid overnight and then heating up again, throwing the iconic ecosystem into turmoil. Lake Powell’s surface has already fallen 170 feet.
Lucrative industries that attract visitors from around the world — the rainbow trout fishery above Lees Ferry, rafting trips through the Grand Canyon — would be threatened. And eventually the only water escaping to the Colorado River basin’s southern states and Mexico could be what flows into Lake Powell from the north and sloshes over the lip of the dam’s lowest holes.
“A complete doomsday scenario,” said Bob Martin, deputy power manager at Glen Canyon Dam, as he peered down at the shimmering blue of Lake Powell from the rim of the dam.
‘A catastrophe for the entire system’
In August, the Bureau of Reclamation announced it would support studies to find out if physical modifications could be made to Glen Canyon Dam to allow water to be released below critical elevations, including dead pool. That implies studying such costly and time-consuming construction projects as drilling tunnels through the Navajo sandstone at river level, said Jack Schmidt, a Colorado River expert at Utah State University.
“There was a time in my professional career that if anybody from Reclamation ever said that, they’d be fired on the spot,” said Schmidt, who served as the chief of the U.S. Geological Survey’s Grand Canyon Monitoring and Research Center during the Obama administration. Even raising that issue is “a huge sea change telling you how different the world is.”
This year, the Biden administration called on the seven states of the Colorado River basin to cut water consumption by 2 million acre-feet to 4 million acre-feet — up to a third of the river’s annual average flow — to protect power generation and avoid such dire outcomes. But negotiations have not produced an agreement. And the Interior Department has not yet mandated those cuts, even after an August deadline passed for states to propose voluntary reductions.
But these types of ominous scenarios are starting to be considered. With Lake Powell at one-quarter full, Reclamation has begun a feasibility study on the prospect of harnessing the deeper bypass tubes for power generation. The entity that markets Glen Canyon’s electricity — the Western Area Power Administration, known as WAPA and part of the Energy Department — is working with two national laboratories to assess what electricity would be available for purchase if Glen Canyon shut down.
And construction is also underway on a project to install deeper pipes to protect the city of Page, Arizona, and its 7,000 residents, from losing its supply of drinking water.
The chances of hitting minimum power pool (lake elevation 3,490 feet above sea level) within the next two years is part of Reclamation’s minimum probable forecast, and more likely scenarios have water levels staying above that threshold. But researchers including Schmidt have documented how Reclamation’s projections have been too optimistic in recent years amid the warming climate and historic drought that is wringing water out of the West on a grand scale.
“The critical part about what’s been happening and what climate change is forcing us to do is: We have to look more at the extremes,” said Tom Buschatzke, director of Arizona’s Department of Water Resources, said in an interview. “We’ve got to plan for the low end.”
Reclamation said in a statement it now relies on a more recent 30-year climatology window — 1991 to 2020 — to make forecasts, which leaves out the wet years of the 1980s and incorporates more drought, which “will improve accuracy and remove some biases.”
Buschatzke has also been raising the alarm about Lake Powell reaching dead pool — an elevation 120 feet below the threshold for producing power.
“It is a possibility. I can’t tell you the probability,” he said. “But that’s an outcome that would be not only an ecological disaster, but the world would have its attention on such an outcome in a very negative way.”
If that happens, “you’re not going to have a river,” he added. “It would be a catastrophe for the entire system.”
A disrupted ecosystem
There are few people more intimately aware of water levels and flows — and their impact on the web of fish and insect life through the Grand Canyon — than Ted Kennedy, a U.S. Geological Survey research ecologist. Since 2002, he has worked at the Grand Canyon Monitoring and Research Center in Flagstaff, Arizona, and he has watched this stretch of river throughout this historic drought.
With Lake Powell so diminished, water temperatures have risen dramatically — from the high 40s when he started, to a record high of near 70 degrees this summer — as water closer to the surface is now passing through the dam. Swimming, once for the hardiest, is now commonplace.
The habitat for fish has also transformed. Warming waters have helped recover populations of the humpback chub in the Grand Canyon — a species reclassified from endangered to threatened last year — as it became warm enough to spawn. But the fate of these and other native fish are now confronting fresh threats: the smallmouth bass, a voracious predator.
“This is basically the start of an invasion of a new species,” Kennedy said.
Dozens of these bass, including juveniles, have been caught this year in the first 15 miles below Lake Powell — as more of the surface swimmers get sucked through the turbines — prompting an aggressive effort to assess their numbers and block them from the Grand Canyon.
The federal government has begun fighting back on several fronts — from poisoning tributaries to shocking the water with electricity. Some fishing guides worry these methods to eliminate bass will be both futile at stopping the predator and harmful to another important industry: the renowned rainbow trout fishery and the lodges that service it.
Water temperatures have already risen so high — and dissolved oxygen levels fallen so low — as to start harming the trout, according to fishermen and scientists. Dave Foster, a former USGS scientist who has been guiding fishermen for more than three decades, has turned away clients this year after catching weakened trout he can’t revive. He worries an expanded electro-fishing effort will be another major blow.
“There will be a negative impact on the trout population,” he said. “It’s really pretty disconcerting to me.”
Should dead pool be prevented?
Arguments against Lake Powell have been around as long as the lake. Its existence, to some, amounts to an ecological atrocity, the drowning of miles of intricate slick rock canyons. Some argue it is unnecessary for water storage, power generation or the tourist economy — despite having more than 3 million visitors last year.
“Everybody keeps running around saying how can we prevent this from happening,” said Dan Beard, who served as the Bureau of Reclamation’s commissioner from 1993 to 1995. He added that he wouldn’t be surprised to see dead pool in the next three years. “My question is: Why should we prevent it from happening?”
But the federal government has already taken unprecedented steps to protect Lake Powell from dropping to dangerous levels.
In October, the Interior Department signaled it may take further unilateral action by announcing it could revise guidelines that regulate water use from Lake Powell and Lake Mead.
