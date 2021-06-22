Brayden Kuhn and his friend weren't having much luck fishing when their boat floated by a baby deer lying on the dock at Lake Linganore Saturday.
The fawn seemed startled when their vessel passed by, roughly 10 feet away.
“As we were going by, it just jumped off into the water," Kuhn, 17, told the News-Post on Tuesday.
The teen, who'd recently become a certified lifeguard, leapt in after the animal when he realized the deer would have a tough time making it back to dry land on its own. When he grabbed it, the deer let out a cry, then seemed to settle down once Kuhn reached the bank. He paused for a quick photo then released the damp creature, which scurried away toward the wooded area.
“That’s not how I planned my first rescue to be," Kuhn said. “Hopefully, it’ll be the first and the last."
Kuhn has only been a lifeguard for about two weeks and has worked at Summerfield Pool.
Kuhn didn't spot a mother deer nearby when he scanned the area, but said it's not unusual to see deer around the lake, where he likes to fish whenever he can. He also plays football for Oakdale High School, where he will be a senior next year.
After the fawn scampered back into the wild, Kuhn collected his thoughts and cast his line into the water under the bridge. Less than a minute later, he felt a tug and reeled in a big bass.
It wasn't the teen's typical trip to the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.