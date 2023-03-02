EG Navy Water 1_1
Attendees at the Navy's open house near Camp David on Wednesday look at an informational board about the Navy's nationwide testing efforts for "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. Navy, federal, state and county officials stood by these displays to explain the Navy's investigation for potential PFAS contamination near Camp David, as well as the chemicals' human health impacts.

 Staff photo by Emmett Gartner

Navy, state and county officials on Wednesday gave residents near Camp David a crash course on "forever chemicals" and the Navy's efforts to identify and potentially remediate any possible contamination near the base.

The Navy was scheduled to have begun testing residential wells near a one-mile radius of Camp David on Thursday due to past base operations that could have resulted in the release of chemical compounds known as PFAS through firefighting foam.

