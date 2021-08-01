Frederick County residents will have two chances to comment on a large area plan for the Sugarloaf Mountain area, the beginning of implementing the county’s Livable Frederick master plan.
A first draft of the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management is available on the county’s website, part of a plan to protect the rural character and environmental resources of the area in southern Frederick County.
The plan covers 17,630 acres spanning Sugarloaf Mountain and the surrounding farmland and communities, and borders Montgomery County and its agricultural reserve on the southeastern part of Frederick County.
The county’s Livable Frederick Planning and Design Office will hold two virtual open houses to present the plan to the public.
The open houses will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 19.
Each open house will include a brief presentation by county staff, followed by a chance for the public to offer feedback and ask questions.
After the open houses, the public feedback and the rest of the plan will go to the county’s Planning Commission. The commission will also consider input from the Sugarloaf Stakeholders’ Advisory Group, which County Executive Jan Gardner established in 2020 to help staff develop the plan’s draft.
The Planning Commission will start its review in September, which will lead to a public hearing and formal recommendation to the County Council.
The council’s review of the plan will also have a public hearing.
The council conducted a preliminary discussion of the plan in October.
County Councilman Jerry Donald (D), in whose district the Sugarloaf Mountain area is located, said he hasn’t gotten feedback from constituents on the proposed plan.
Donald said he’s curious to hear public response to the plan.
The area’s connection to the large rural area in northern Montgomery County makes it important to protect, Donald said.
