Rural land preservation is getting a $1.88 million boost in Frederick County.
The Maryland Board of Public Works on Oct. 12 approved the grant to Frederick County's Mid-Maryland Frederick-Carrollton Manor Rural Legacy Area as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Rural Legacy Program, according to a news release.
The legacy program funds the preservation of large, contiguous tracts of agricultural and forested land, the release said. Local governments and private land trust sponsors partner with willing property owners to acquire conservation easements.
To date, 7,157 acres have been permanently preserved in Frederick County through the legacy program, the release said. More than 69,000 acres have been preserved through the Frederick County Agricultural Land Preservation Program.
