A Frederick landmark may be getting closer to a facelift, with a discussion on its future scheduled for Wednesday.
The mayor and aldermen are scheduled to discuss a proposed memorandum of understanding between the city and the Downtown Frederick Partnership for improvements to the fountain at the corner of North Market Street and Seventh streets, as well as the surrounding small park.
The process to improve the fountain has been a long-running one.
The Downtown Frederick Partnership hired a landscape architecture firm to create some concepts, which led to a vetted concept design after several community input sessions in 2013.
In 2019, the city set aside about $250,000 as part of its Capital Improvement Plan for repairs to the fountain and other parts of the project.
With the new money available, the Partnership worked with the Ausherman Family Foundation, which has agreed to match the city’s CIP funding for the project.
The Partnership and Ausherman Family Foundation would pay for the park improvements, while the fountain and other infrastructure would be paid for by the city, Director of Public Works Zack Kershner said in an email Monday.
Refurbishing the area around the fountain with landscaping, brickwork and green space will allow them to add some furniture and benches along with a small stage to an area that many people see as the northern edge of downtown, said Kara Norman, the executive director of the Partnership.
While the Partnership doesn’t necessarily see the intersection as the end of downtown, the fountain creates a great focal point, she said.
“I think it has a great opportunity to be this iconic place,” Norman said.
The fountain sits near the border of Neighborhood Advisory Councils 7 and 11 in the city.
The fountain has been a landmark near the intersection for decades, said Gail Bradley, a coordinator for NAC 7.
But she wonders how accessible the area will be for seniors and people with disabilities unless additional parking is added in the area.
NAC 11 coordinator Bruce Albaugh said he’s excited that the park and fountain are being revitalized.
At an NAC meeting more than two years ago, there was a lot of support for retaining and renovating the area among people who attended, he said.
“This is an important project which helps to retain the character and fabric of the City,” he wrote in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.