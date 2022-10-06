Frederick's aldermen on Thursday unanimously approved a contract for nearly $900,000 for the second phase of improvements to Culler Lake.
The $899,848 contract with the Baltimore-based contracting company DSM Properties for work that will improve walkways, lighting, landscaping, and benches at the lake in the city’s Baker Park.
The contract also includes a $50,000 contingency, bringing the final purchase order for the work to $949,848.
The city finished improvements to the lake in 2016 to remove silt and put in stormwater management devices that can remove silt and debris from stormwater runoff before it reaches the lake.
Alderman Derek Shackelford asked Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation Bob Smith how the project fits into the city's Parks and Recreation master plan that the aldermen discussed at a workshop last week.
The project provides additional amenities, including more paths, connecting paths, and more lighting, Smith said.
The project will be funded through a $150,000 state bond bill, with a $150,000 city match, the $228,155 grant from the state, $275,000 from Friends of Baker Park, and $146,693 in additional city funds.
Friends of Baker Park President Peter Brehm said this phase of the work will be about transportation and making the plaza at the lake a destination in the city.
