The city of Frederick will update basketball courts and other facilities at three parks, after getting approval from the city's aldermen.
The aldermen on Thursday unanimously approved a plan for the city's Parks and Recreation Department to move ahead with a plan.
One project will refurbish basketball courts at College Estates Park, in the city's Neighborhood Advisory Council 6.
The work will add about 30 feet in width, allowing for two full-sized basketball courts, Parks Superintendent Scott Geasey told the mayor and aldermen Thursday.
The courts were originally built to have tennis courts, but were later converted into double basketball courts, according to a report prepared by the city's staff.
Alderman Derek Shackelford praised the project, noting how much community organizations use the courts.
The $271,820 project will be covered by $300,000 in the city's fiscal 2022 budget's Capital Improvements Program.
Another project is refurbishing a tennis court to create a pickleball court at Monocacy Village Park in NAC 7.
The city has several outdoor tennis courts with lines for pickleball, but this would be the first facility exclusively for pickleball, Geasey said.
The $180,265 projected cost for the project will be provided by grant funding through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
The final project would refurbish an existing basketball court and a tennis court at Monarch Ridge Park in NAC 8.
It will provide new surfacing and court lines for the facility.
The $165,768 projected cost will be funded by a grant from the Maryland DNR.
Mayor Michael O'Connor praised the work of the Maryland General Assembly in the 2021 session to make funding available for parks and playgrounds, some of which was then divided up by municipal governments in Frederick County.
“These are difference-making projects for our neighborhoods,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.