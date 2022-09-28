Frederick's aldermen would like more suggestions for improving the city's long-range parks and recreation plan as the looks to update its facilities.
The 157-page draft plan reviewed by the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday contains plenty of data assessing the current state of the city's parks and demographics on their use.
Tom Diehl, of the consulting firm BerryDunn told the mayor and aldermen, that some recurring themes of the analysis for the study included:
- improving communication about park facilities and availability
- adding more wellness and all-inclusive recreational opportunities
- upgraded restroom facilities at parks and having more available
- more lighting for safety and security,
- adding a year-round aquatic facility.
The city's Baker Park and Westside Regional Park both scored highly on an evaluation of the 73 parks in the city, while others rated as good or lower, he said.
Not every park needs to have every amenity to be rated highly, he said, but the amenities it has should work and serve the park's purpose.
Alderman Derek Shackelford asked what makes Baker Park rate highly, and what were some lower-scoring parks.
Baker Park scored highly because of the variety of components it contained, how the various parts functioned together, and its design, among other factors, Diehl said.
Stonegate Park, off the Golden Mile on the city's west side, and Apple Avenue Park, off Culler Avenue, were some of the parks that scored lower, said Bob Smith, deputy director of parks and recreation for the city.
Several aldermen suggested Wednesday that they want more information on where the city needs to place different types of facilities, which parks need upgrades and specific recommendations for improvements, and where it needs to add parking or seating for fields when the plan comes back to them.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he doesn't need detailed renderings of the more than 70 parks in the city's system or specific plans for where each new bench would go, but he wouldn't want to move forward on a plan without more specifics on how to implement its ideas.
Diehl said his team doesn't usually drill down to that level because they don't want to create expectations for what actions a jurisdiction might take.
It's important to create a to-do list, but it shouldn't be so specific that it doesn't allow flexibility for other projects, Alderman Kelly Russell said.
Once the plan is adopted, the city will look at ways to implement suggestions as it develops the next year's budget, Mayor Michael O'Connor said.
Shackelford asked Diehl how the use of parks in people's lifestyles have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
While they're seeing people returning to traditional activities such as tennis or pickleball, parks have also evolved into versions of people's backyards, Diehl said.
The demand for parks will likely continue to grow, for a variety of activities, he said.
“Not everything is going to revolve around a ball and a stick, or a field and a goal,” he said.
O'Connor said park improvements are an ongoing project for the city that the master plan can help guide.
“This is a long-term commitment, but what we need is the road map,” he said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.