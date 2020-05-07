Basketball courts, skate parks, and other amenities will reopen in Frederick on Friday, but other parts of the city's parks system will remain closed, as Maryland allows the return of some outdoor activities in the continued fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city's Clustered Spires Golf Course will reopen on Saturday, while basketball and tennis courts, in-line rinks, skate parks, and the dog park will reopen Friday, after the city's Parks and Recreation Department evaluated the impacts of Gov. Larry Hogan's decision to expand the list of acceptable outdoor activities, according to a city release.

Meanwhile, playgrounds and pavilions remain closed, and people using parks facilities are reminded to maintain a safe social distance.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited by the governor's executive order.

