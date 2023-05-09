Renn Quarter
The Frederick Planning Commission approved a final site plan Monday night for a 78-acre regional park along East Church Street in Frederick as part of the development of the Renn Quarter community.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick will have nearly 80 new acres of parkland, with the city Planning Commission approval of a new facility from the developer of a large residential project.

The developer of the Renn Quarter, Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group, will provide 78 acres for a regional park along East Church Street.

