The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the hidden benefits of Frederick’s park network, says Mayor Michael O’Connor, as they became spaces for outdoor fitness classes to meet and gathering spaces for friends to meet in a socially-distanced way.
The city has begun work on its Parks and Recreation Master Plan, which will help develop the city’s vision that will guide investments in park facilities for decades, according to a city release.
The plan will provide a framework for looking at land acquisitions, park improvements, and recreation programs.
The master plan is meant to be comprehensive, identifying strengths and weaknesses in the system of 73 parks, O’Connor said.
The first phase of the plan will conclude with a public meeting to look at the initial findings on March 30 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on the city’s Channel 99, both on TV and online.
The second phase will include data gathering by GreenPlay, the city’s consultant on the project, such as site visits to each city park and a community-wide survey.
With the city’s commitment last year to considering equity in all of its operations, the plan will also look to see that equipment, maintenance, public art, and other city resources are spread equally around all the city’s parks, O’Connor said.
While Baker Park in downtown Frederick has proven to be the “crown jewel” of the park system, the master plan presents an opportunity to re-create some of the things that happen in Baker Park in other parks around the city, he said.
While not every park needs every feature or piece of equipment, the master plan can help figure out what goes where, O’Connor said.
The city’s parks and paths through various neighborhoods can help connect parts of the city, and help tie the various parks together rather than having 73 separate parks.
“What we want is a park system,” O’Connor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.