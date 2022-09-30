Culler Lake Fishing
Gerald Wisneski, of Frederick, fishes from the banks of Culler Lake in July.

 Staff file photo by Ric Dugan

Renovations could be coming to Frederick's Culler Lake, with the city poised to approve nearly $950,000 in changes to the area.

The city's aldermen are scheduled on Thursday to consider approving a contact with a Baltimore-based construction company for work that will improve walkways, lighting, landscaping, and benches at the lake in the city's Baker Park.

