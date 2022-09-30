Renovations could be coming to Frederick's Culler Lake, with the city poised to approve nearly $950,000 in changes to the area.
The city's aldermen are scheduled on Thursday to consider approving a contact with a Baltimore-based construction company for work that will improve walkways, lighting, landscaping, and benches at the lake in the city's Baker Park.
The city finished improvements to the lake in 2016 to remove silt and put in stormwater management devices that can remove silt and debris from stormwater runoff before it reaches the lake.
The proposed project would be a second phase of that work.
The proposed contract with DSM Properties, a women-owned contracting company in Baltimore, is worth $949,848, with $50,000 of the amount set aside as a contingency fund for potential adjustments in the project.
The city has tried to direct more of its procurement efforts to women- and minority-owned businesses after a disparity study released in 2021 showed that those businesses had trouble competing in the city's procurement process.
The aldermen will also vote whether to amend the budget to accept a $228,155 grant from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and to approve an agreement with the nonprofit group Friends of Baker Park as part of the project.
The project will be funded through a $150,000 state bond bill, with a $150,000 city match, the $228,155 grant from the state, $275,000 from Friends of Baker Park, and $146,693 in additional city funds, according to a report prepared by Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation Bob Smith ahead of Thursday's meeting.
Smith could not be reached for comment Friday.
The work would include installing granite pavers with an etched model of the Monocacy River watershed that will show how Carroll Creek and the rest of the watershed affects the flow of water into the Potomac River, said Peter Brehm, president of Friends of Baker Park.
The group seeks to help maintain and enhance the park sustainably, he said.
The work will also widen a multi-use path that is part of a network that stretches across the city.
Brehm said the watershed map and other parts of the work will help people who don't know the history of Culler Lake and the area around it.
“We wanted to make this as educational as possible,” Brehm said.
