A developer is seeking to build nearly 300 homes just outside Emmitsburg, but first will seek the annexation of 103 acres into the town limits.
The Frailey Farm, as the property is known, is a 118-acre farm bordered by Annandale Road, Frailey Road, Willow Drive, Cedar Avenue and S. Seton Avenue and is adjacent to the E. Eugene Myers Community Park. Fifteen acres of the property are already within the town limit.
On Monday, the Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners heard a preliminary proposal for the annexation. Town officials said there will be many more public meetings, with opportunities for public comment, before a final decision is made.
“We look at this as an opportunity [for] the town of Emmitsburg to provide a responsible, smart growth community that helps energize Main Street and contributes to the needed infrastructure improvements,” said Jeff Ott, of OPi Holdings, a partner in the development.
Ott described a community that would consist of a variety of housing types, including that which would be more affordable to first-time home buyers or seniors looking to downsize.
Commissioner Amy Boehman-Pollitt asked Ott to define affordability.
He estimated townhomes would be in the $300,000 range, smaller single family homes in the $400,000 range, and larger homes in the $500,000 range.
“That’s based on today’s market,” Ott said. “It’s very speculative.”
Ott presented a concept plan that included a system of roadways throughout the property, as well as green space for the entire community to enjoy.
He proposed a linear park off of Frailey Road to help bring foot traffic to Main Street. The concept plan also included hiking and biking trails within the development.
Ott suggested the developer would want to make water, sewer and traffic improvements that would benefit the town as a whole.
Bruce Dean, a land use attorney for the developer, said the annexation would need the town’s agreement to proceed. The Frailey Farm sale is pending annexation approval, according to Dean.
“It has to be something that works for the benefit of the town, and for the property owner, the developer,” Dean said.
The Frailey Farm land was identified in Emmitsburg’s 2015 Comprehensive Plan as being an area for future residential housing.
“So it has been, quote unquote, on the books, as a potential development for a long time,” Dean said.
New homes would mean new school-age children, said Mike Wiley, vice president of Piedmont Design Group. He estimated the development would add 30 students to Emmitsburg Elementary School.
Boehman-Pollitt, however, doubted that figure.
“As a Frederick County Public School teacher, I can tell you those estimates are never right,” she said.
Boehman-Pollitt has worked for FCPS for 25 years and is an assistive technology teacher specialist.
She predicted the elementary school would become overcrowded. Boehman-Pollitt also expressed concern over increased traffic that would come with the proposed development.
Commissioner Clifford Sweeney suggested the developer provide a parking area on the edge of the development to encourage people to visit downtown. He also welcomed any efforts by the developer that would help the town meet its stormwater permit requirements.
Commissioner Joe Ritz III took issue with a proposal to extend Lincoln Avenue, said he thought it would lead to drivers cutting through the community to avoid the square.
Ritz also said he worried that a proposed Cedar Avenue bypass would go through the Southgate community, which he said residents would not have foreseen. Boehman-Pollitt, who lives near that area, raised a similar concern.
A few commissioners said they liked the idea of housing at diverse price points.
“I’ve always said that it doesn’t seem fair that our young families don’t have a place to get started here,” Commissioner Frank Davis said, and seniors have housing needs, too.
Commissioner President Tim O’Donnell suggested the housing might best be overseen by a homeowners association. He also said he appreciated the concept of walkability proposed throughout the community.
Ott expressed a willingness to collaborate with the town.
