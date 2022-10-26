Housing development proposed

The Frailey Farm concept plan depicts where housing, roadways and green spaces would be constructed, if the land is approved for annexation into Emmitsburg's town limits.

 Courtesy image

A developer is seeking to build nearly 300 homes just outside Emmitsburg, but first will seek the annexation of 103 acres into the town limits.

The Frailey Farm, as the property is known, is a 118-acre farm bordered by Annandale Road, Frailey Road, Willow Drive, Cedar Avenue and S. Seton Avenue and is adjacent to the E. Eugene Myers Community Park. Fifteen acres of the property are already within the town limit.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription