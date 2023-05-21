Garden Tour
Kati Townsley of Westminster takes a photo of flowers at a residence on Kline Blvd. during the Beyond the Garden Gates Garden Tour on Sunday.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Visitors in bright T-shirts, hats and dresses meandered from home to home to take a look at residents’ gardens for the annual Beyond the Gates Garden Tour on Sunday.

According to Celebrate Frederick’s website, the annual tour of a selection of downtown homes’ private gardens has been a tradition for more than 20 years, and it offers “the chance to explore the elegant, whimsical and inventive gardens nestled behind the gates of private Frederick homes each spring.”

