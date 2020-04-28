Drivers in the Thurmont area may have to find alternative routes as a section of Md. 77 will close for several weeks to allow State Highway Administration crews to replace several culverts.
The closure between Catoctin Hollow Road and Stottlemyer Road is scheduled to start Thursday and end May 21, SHA spokeswoman Sherry Christian said in an email Tuesday.
A detour will take drivers from Md. 77 to U.S. 15 to Md. 550 to Foxville Deerfield Road and back to Md. 77.
The work is part of an ongoing $2.1 million project that began in 2019 to replace 46 culverts — pipes or tunnels built under the road to allow water to flow and avoid flooding — along the stretch of road.
The current phase will replace two large culverts, as well as the downstream end wall of a third, Christian said.
The project will help prevent flooding for residents in the area for years to come, she said.
The May closure should finish the project, although the contractor will be finishing up soil stabilization work through the end of June, which will require flagging operations to control traffic, she said.
Previous closures along Md. 77 have affected access to Cunningham Falls State Park, but that won't be an issue this time with much of the park shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ranger Mark Spurrier, manager of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill state parks, said Tuesday.
Much of the park, such as its beaches, campgrounds and trails to the falls are already closed, Spurrier said.
Trails in the Manor Area of the park and fishing at the park's lake are still open. People wishing to use those areas should be able to reach them without using Md. 77, Spurrier said.
The beaches, trails to the falls, picnic areas and other parts of the park will be closed until at least May 29, he said.
