As the city of Frederick moves into Phase 2 of its reopening from COVID-19, parking enforcement and use of the Talley Rec Center are among things that will be returning.
Daytime enforcement of parking meters that was suspended as a result of the city's state of emergency on March 13 will resume Wednesday with courtesy tickets, while full enforcement will resume on July 1, according to a city release.
However, curbside pick-up zones for restaurants and other businesses will continue throughout the downtown area and don't require meters. Parking garages will continue to offer 30 minutes of free parking for pick-up as well.
Normal ticketing for street sweeping will resume on July 6. Questions about parking enforcement can be addressed by calling 301-600-1429.
While the city takes steps toward reopening, the state of emergency remains in effect.
There is no date for lifting it at this point, but the lifting will depend on consultation with local health officials, consultation with the state, and working with the city's Risk and Safety Department to make sure the timing is appropriate, city spokeswoman Ashley Waters said in an email Tuesday.
All park playgrounds and pavilions were reopened Tuesday, with the city reminding users to practice social distancing and proper hand-cleaning hygiene, and to avoid large groups.
All park pavilion permits, permitted use of city fields, and permitted use of city tennis courts will start again on July 1, with other park usage permits suspended until further notice.
The Talley Fitness Center will reopen June 22, with safety precautions and a reservation system for members in place. More information will be shared with members by June 18, according to the city.
The city will offer six outdoor playground camp locations from July 6 through Aug. 21. They include Greenleaf, Hillcrest, Lake Coventry, Monocacy Village and Willow Brook Parks.
More information is available at cityoffrederickmd.gov/webtrac.
