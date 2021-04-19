While the park has been open for several days, an official, virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sophie and Madigan's Playground will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Because of concerns about COVID-19, the ceremony will be held online. It can be seen on Facebook Live at @CityofFrederick or @Sophieandmadigansplayground, or the city's YouTube page at cityoffrederickmd.gov/videos.
The playground will be part of the larger Westside Regional Park, which will include sports fields and amenities on the city’s 136-acre Hargett Farm property off of Butterfly Lane.
There are still two more phases to the playground project, which honors the memories of Sophie Lillard, 6, and her sister Madigan, 3, who died when their house near Myersville caught fire in 2013.
It will include a carousel-themed gazebo, an amphitheater and three play areas centered around medieval, pirate and mermaid themes, representing interests shared by the two girls.
