Efforts to create a network of trails in the Middletown and Myersville area should focus on connecting areas around South Mountain, according to a new report from groups organizing the project.
A report released Thursday by the Catoctin Land Trust says a series of public meetings this summer identified several priorities:
- creating a trail between Middletown and Myersville
- creating a trail between Frederick and Middletown
- creating connections between Catoctin Mountain and the South Mountain Recreation Area
- building a multi-use trail along the eastern side of South Mountain
The three sessions held in June by the Catoctin Land Trust and the Middletown Valley Trail Alliance found a strong level of enthusiasm among various groups, the land trust’s executive director, David Lillard, said Thursday.
Longtime residents, health enthusiasts, people interested in transportation connections, and a variety of others weighed in.
The meetings helped identify a group of people who can help advance the projects, as well as advocate for funding, he said.
He’s planning to organize a follow-up meeting, likely in September.
“We don’t have to invent the wheel to organize a trail group, and that’s good,” Lillard said.
Frederick County has taken initial steps for several of the projects.
The county is doing a feasibility study for a 4.2-mile trail between Middletown and Myersville.
It also has done a study for a trail between Frederick and Middletown, said Joe Kelley, the bicycle and pedestrian coordinator for Frederick County government.
Both are in the county trail plan. Design money for the Middletown to Myersville route has been allocated if the feasibility study comes back favorably.
The county has looked at several options for the route between Frederick and Middletown, but the project wasn’t as highly ranked as some other possibilities, Kelley said.
But the county is still looking to make the connection at some points, he said.
The Middletown to Myersville trail could be used by middle school and high school students in Myersville who go to school in Middletown, Kelley said. It also could be used by people who live in one community and want to shop or work in the other.
According to the Catoctin Land Trust study, a north-south connection between Catoctin Mountain and the South Mountain Recreation Area has been a goal among local backpackers for decades.
A northern connection from Catoctin Mountain Park could be done via a 3-mile road route. Advocates say signage could be added to make the route safe, according to the report.
A southern connection with Gambrill State Park through a trail from Middletown is included in the Middletown-Myersville feasibility study.
A connection from South Mountain to Middletown could come through a trail to Myersville or to Middletown over leased property, the report said.
“The concept of a multi-use trail along the eastern flank of South Mountain has captured the imagination of many trail enthusiasts,” the report said. “It would lie primarily on state-owned land, and would make possible a number of other trail loops and connections — such as a Civil War trail along roads and rights-of-way in the Middletown Valley.”
Building the trail would require working with the county, the state Department of Natural Resources, nonprofit organizations, and other groups, according to the report.
The report also found interest for a trail loop through Burkittsville and other parts of the Middletown Valley focusing on Civil War camps, skirmishes, and other events, and increased need for off-road trails to help protect hikers and pedestrians from increased vehicle traffic.
Off-road trails not only help provide linear parks for communities, but can help connect areas to sidewalks and other transportation options, Lillard said.
Very much in favor of expanding the trail network. Not such a huge fan if they are on the road, especially roads like Park Mills which are narrow, windy and have plenty of horse trailer traffic and the like.
This has my vote in a big way!! You wanna fix climate change? Get people out of cars. Get them to get fit - we have way too much obesity in this country! That's work toward climate change indirectly too!
