Faced with persistent vandalism, the Woodsboro Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to permanently remove the two portable toilets from the regional park off Woodsboro Road.
The town still doesn't know who is behind the vandalism, though it suspects a group of kids or teenagers, Burgess Heath Barnes said at the town meeting Tuesday.
Someone, or a group of people, pulled trash bags from nearby trash cans and dumped them into the toilets, he said. They also cracked the sides of the toilet bowls, kicked the facilities' doors in, and knocked them over.
Recently, the culprits also stole toilet paper from the facilities and threw it into trees in the park.
Although the town had yet to get a final quote for the repairs Tuesday night, Barnes said he suspected the toilets might be beyond fixing. The town may have to pay up to $1,500 for each toilet, since they are accessible facilities, he said.
Earlier this year, the town locked the park's permanent bathrooms one month earlier than planned because of additional vandalism.
Someone broke off the bathroom's soap and toilet paper dispensers, jammed rolls of toilet paper into toilets, and broke off the door to a stall in the men's room, according to a Facebook post from Barnes in October.
Also on Tuesday, Barnes and the commissioners discussed the possibility of paying for an expert to inspect the town's playgrounds for safety twice per year.
