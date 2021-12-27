The city of Frederick Christmas Tree Drop Off and Recycling program has begun and will continue through Jan. 31, according to a news release.
The drop-off points will be:
- Harry Grove Stadium lower parking lot
- Husky Park Yard 2 on Highland Street
- Tasker's Chance parking lot on Key Parkway behind Westridge Shopping Center
- Max Kehne parking lot on West 7th Street
Each park will have a drop-off area designated by a sign, according to the city. Trees should be free of all ornaments, garland, tinsel, lights and/or tree stands. Also remove any plastic bags from around the trees.
As part of the city's recycling efforts, Christmas trees are collected annually and ground into mulch. Officials said this has many beneficial results, including conserving space in the landfill.
Mulch is good for:
- Soil temperature moderation
- Moisture/water retention
- Reduction of competition (weeds)
- Recycling of nutrients through decomposition
- Conserves city funds through a reduction of purchased mulch
Questions about the program can be directed to the Parks Department at 301-600-1173/sstamper@cityoffrederickmd.gov or the Department of Public Works at 301-600-1440.
