A pet cat from Warner Road in Keymar tested positive for rabies this week.
The cat, described as an 8-month-old black domestic shorthair, was taken to Animal Control on Tuesday, according to the release.
The health department received a report on Thursday that the cat tested positive for rabies.
Anyone who might have had contact with the cat between June 28 and Tuesday should consult with their health care provider and call the health department’s Community Health Services Office at 301-600-3342, the release said.
Anyone who believes their pet had contact with the cat can talk to their veterinarian and notify the health department’s Environmental Health Office at 301-600-1717.
The rabies virus mainly infects mammals and is spread through saliva, usually by a bite from the infected animal, according to the release.
Symptoms of rabies in animals might include fear of water, excessive salivation, not eating or drinking, limping and unusual behavior, such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime, the release said.
The disease is nearly always fatal to humans if they are infected and do not receive prompt treatment afterward, according to the release.
“Mammals, such as cats, can be infected with the rabies virus so do not touch or play with unknown animals, and make sure your pets are vaccinated,” Barry Glotfelty, director for the health department’s Environmental Health Services, said in the release.
