At the edge of a field dotted with tree saplings in Frederick's Waterford Park stands a wooden post that implores park users to place their phones on it, snap a photo, email it and contribute to an online time lapse of the landscape before them.
The post, called a Chronolog, is linked to a website that compiles users' photos and tracks environmental change — in seasons, tree growth or erosion.
The Waterford Park Chronolog is one of three installed in city parks last fall and is part of an initiative to encourage more interaction between park visitors and the ecosystems they pass through, according to Sean Poulin, superintendent of recreation for the city of Frederick.
In areas like Waterford Park, Poulin said, users often travel on trails without fully taking in the landscape around them. The Chronolog prompts park visitors to stop for a second and contribute to a community catalogue of the park's environment.
"It gives somebody an opportunity to engage with their local park," Poulin said. "We want to provide as diverse as possible of recreation opportunities and enhance everyone's interest."
On the bank of Tuscarora Creek in Willow Brook Park sits another Chronolog, with its vantage trained on a bend in the creek. There, and at a pond in the Frederick City watershed, Poulin said, users can track how water interacts with the land.
Poulin said installations like the Chronolog, along with guided hikes and stewardship programs, are part of his department's goal to expand their offerings beyond traditional programs like sports and fitness.
Jenny Willoughby, Frederick's sustainability manager, recognized Chronologs as an opportunity to showcase the vibrancy of plant life in city parks and their seasonal changes.
"The Chronologs are a great way for citizen engagement in nature," Willoughby wrote in an email. "The Chronolog in the Watershed will show how a pond comes to life in spring, grows through summer, and begins a period of rest in autumn."
Poulin said the city plans to add more Chronologs near sites along water features, though nothing has been confirmed.
"[We] really want to get more people engaged," Poulin said. "Not just playing something in their parks and recreation space, but actually [taking a] deep dive into it."
