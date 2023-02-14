City Park Photos
Frederick's Parks and Recreation Department partnered with a company called Chronolog that puts up photo stands in natural areas, Users take photos from a set vantage point, send them in via email, and have them displayed on a website as part of a time lapse. Superintendent of Recreation Sean Poulin demonstrates how to a place a cellphone on the stand in Waterford Park.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

At the edge of a field dotted with tree saplings in Frederick's Waterford Park stands a wooden post that implores park users to place their phones on it, snap a photo, email it and contribute to an online time lapse of the landscape before them.

The post, called a Chronolog, is linked to a website that compiles users' photos and tracks environmental change — in seasons, tree growth or erosion.

